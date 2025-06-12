Princess Eugenie just gave the denim dress the ultimate 2025 makeover

Princess Eugenie has been especially devoted to the charity side of her royal duties recently – and she has mastered the art of dressing appropriately stylishly for these occasions.

The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry paid a visit to a Salvation Army safe house and brought out a brilliant denim dress with the perfect summer-ready styling twist.

In a reel shared to Instagram, the older sister of Princess Beatrice could be seen taking a tour of the house, and participating in some of the craft activities going on around the house.

Princess Eugenie opted for a gorgeous summery denim dress: a versatile staple in many wardrobes, that's just as comfortable as it is flattering.

However, the mother-of-two gave the style her own spin, layering an off-white shirt jacket over it, and accessorising with a stylish pair of hoop earrings.

She also brought along a dark brown leather bag and a pair of clean white sneakers, going for a mostly understated and casual, but nevertheless sleek, look.

Princess Eugenie's recent summer fashion moments

The wife of Jack Brooksbank has already started bringing out the best of her summer wardrobe this year – and she went for something very different earlier this week.

Princess Eugenie made an incredibly rare appearance in a stylish swimsuit on the beach with her sons, in a series of photographs taken to commemorate World Oceans Day.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie celebrated World Ocean Day with her two sons

Alongside the swimsuit featured straps that crossed across her back, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore a pair of baggy linen shorts.

She also had her long brunette locks styled into a casual updo, keeping them safe from the salty water of the sea.

The 35-year-old was pictured holding the hand of her younger son, Ernest, while August playfully ran straight ahead into the waves.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's children have taken onher love of the ocean

In her caption, Princess Eugenie wrote: "The ocean is the greatest wonder of the world. Celebrating @unworldoceansday today and every day."

The British royal has long been vocally passionate about ocean conservation in May, she was appointed as a Global Ambassador for the Thirty Six For Coral, an art exhibition and auction that is specifically dedicated to coral reef conservation.

She is also an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation, which aims to protect at least 30% of the ocean by 2030, tackle overfishing and restore marine habitats.