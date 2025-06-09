Princess Eugenie makes ultra-rare appearance in stylish swimsuit with sons

Princess Eugenie took on a personal first on Sunday when she celebrated World Oceans Day by sharing her first photo rocking a stylish swimsuit while on the beach with her sons – and looked amazing.

The youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, 35, was spotted in the sea with August, four, and Ernest, two, whom she shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank, sporting a swimsuit with straps that crossed across her back.

She also wore a pair of baggy linen shorts and pulled her brunette locks into a casual updo, away from the salty sea water. King Charles' niece held the hand of her youngest as August playfully dashed deeper into the waves.

"The ocean is the greatest wonder of the world. Celebrating @unworldoceansday today and every day," the princess wrote. Eugenie is passionate about ocean conservation. In May, she became a Global Ambassador for the Thirty Six For Coral – an art exhibition and auction dedicated to coral reef conservation.

Meanwhile, she is an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation, which aims to ensure the protection of at least 30% of the ocean by 2030, tackle overfishing, and restore marine habitats.

Eugenie's summer wardrobe

Though it is a rarity for Eugenie to share photos in chic swimsuits, she has been known to enjoy the warmer weather in style.

In May, she topped up her vitamin D at the Chelsea Flower Show alongside her older sister Princess Beatrice. The royal rocked a halterneck dress in white with blue florals covering the bodice and skirt.

The A-line number, fit for a vintage movie star, was styled with open-toe mules and a trendy beige fold-over clutch.

Meanwhile, she made the most of the glorious weather from her home in Portugal last summer in a white and blue printed beach cover up as she headed towards the beach with each of her sons on both hips.

Here, Eugenie also swapped her killer heels (sported most notably to Royal Ascot and to Buckingham Palace garden parties) for a pair of flat sandals for the ultimate off-duty pairing.

The look was a far cry from the satin skirt and suede boots ensemble she wore while out on a rare joint engagement with her sister and mother, Sarah Ferguson, during a visit to the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at University College Hospital in London in April.

