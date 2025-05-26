Princess Eugenie replicates 2 of Princess Kate's most iconic outfits in 14 days

The royal family has so many working events they have to dress appropriately for, hence why it must be quite the job to constantly come up with fresh new outfits, week in, week out.

The royal ladies heavily practice sustainability with their clothes and rewear many things, from dresses and coats to shoes and handbags. They also look out for each other, undoubtedly sharing different designer discoveries, too.

Sometimes the royal ladies dress similarly, and we noticed during the past two weeks, Princess Eugenie has done just that.

LISTEN: 'Shielded' Lady Louise set to follow in Princess Eugenie's royal footsteps?

Rocking polka dots at Buckingham Palace for a garden party, the 35-year-old wowed in a dotty frock by Rixo, known as the 'Evie dress', which is one of the label's most popular styles.

© Alamy Princess Eugenie talks to guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Made from a beautiful silk crepe de chine fabric, it features a very flattering figure-skimming silhouette, with fluttery georgette ruffles. The mother of two added a wide-brimmed navy hat and delicate drop earrings. So beautiful!

Prince William exclusive © Getty The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more... READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

© Getty It reminded us of an outfit the Princess of Wales wore back in 2023. Prince William's wife attended the annual Commonwealth Service that year at Westminster Abbey, and the mother-of-three chose to wear a beautiful Erdem look.



© Getty Although granted, it didn't feature polka dots, it did feature a strategically placed floral print in white, which looked great against the navy suit colour. We loved how the 'dress' was actually a two-piece, made up of a pleated peplum top with a flared skirt. Kate also added a navy wide-brimmed hat and drop earrings. Sublime!



© Instagram / @poppyjamie Last week, Eugenie was the epitome of elegance as she joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show.



© Instagram / @princesseugenie The mum-of-two rocked a white halter neck dress with blue flowers by Australian designer, Rebecca Vallance, with satin mules, retro-style sunglasses, and a suede clutch from Flattered.



© WireImage We love the pairing of the blue and white combo, and again, it really took us back to one of Kate's most iconic blue and white floral dresses, which she wore back in 2014 and 2016.

