Princess Eugenie is a vision in 'army' dress as she nails 2025’s biggest royal style trend
Princess Eugenie wearing burgundy hat and coat© Getty Images

The sister of Princess Beatrice looked stunning in a new portrait

Josh Osman
News Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice are arguably two of the most stylish British royals, often keeping their outfits sophisticated and low-key but with eye-catching details.

However, the younger daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew kept it incredibly simple for her most recent look.

In a new portrait featured in The Telegraph, taken to commemorate her new position as a mentor for the King's Foundation of 35 young creatives under 35, Princess Eugenie looked stunning.

Eagle-eyed Instagram royal style expert @royal.fashion.daily identified her chosen pieces as the 'Elliot' midi dress in 'army green' from Diane von Furstenberg, which she has not worn before, and a pair of gold hoop earrings from Alexis Bittar.

The ever-stylish cousin of Princes William and Harry was a vision in olive green, an especially popular choice amongst royals worldwide recently.

Princess Eugenie herself wore a different olive green piece last month, visiting a cancer ward supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust with her mother and sister.

Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice applauding© Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Eugenie wore an olive green skirt last month

She stepped out in a casual knitted white top with a circular neckline, which she paired with a smooth, streamlined satin slip skirt in olive green, rounding it all off with a pair of ruched terracotta slouchy boots and dainty gold jewellery.

Olive green is the royal colour of the year

Earlier this week, when stepping out to present a prestigious award in London, Princess Kate looked incredible in an olive green ensemble.

For the British Fashion Council's event, where she gave the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell, the Princess of Wales appeared in a modern, symmetrical suit which made for a sophisticated business-like look.

princess kate walking in green trouser suit © Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Kate looked incredible in her Victoria Beckham suit

The standout piece was undeniably the 70s-inspired flattering flared trousers from Victoria Beckham's high-end fashion brand.

Known as the 'Alina' trousers, the style is eloquently described by the brand: "A high-rise waist imbues the Alina Trouser with an elongating silhouette. Expertly tailored, this signature house style has a straight wide-leg cut and front and back patch pockets drawing on 1970s-style references."

The trend isn't exclusive to British royals

Princess Rajwa of Jordan also opted for olive green recently, in a new portrait shared to mark her 31st birthday.

She donned a dark olive green knitted dress, paired with a matching cardigan, gold drop earrings and a delicate gold necklace that perfectly coordinated with it.

LISTEN: Why Princess Diana would be 'proud' of Harry's interview

