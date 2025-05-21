Princess Eugenie could be a vintage star in cinched dress and £19k earrings

Resembling a vintage star in a brand new look, Princess Eugenie reunited with her royal cousins in style during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Eugenie, 35, was spotted at the event hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales in a never-before-seen polka dot Rixo dress. The figure-flattering number featured a cinched waist, V-shaped neckline, and floaty skirt. A ruffle below the waist added a feminine touch.

View post on X Accessorising her look, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York popped on the classic 'Romy 85 Navy Suede Pumps' from Jimmy Choo and carried the trendy 'Peekaboo Iseeu Petite Black Leather Bag' by Fendi. Adding an extra touch of drama, Eugenie debuted the 'Marina' hat by Emmy London – her widest-brimmed number to date. Her gorgeous Garrard Lotus Flower Sapphire and Diamond Drop Earrings, costing a staggering £19,500, added a regal flair to the look which wouldn't have looked out of place on the set of a 1950s movie.

© Alamy Zara chatted with guests in a paisley look Also in attendance was her cousin Zara Tindall, who opted for an equally elegant ensemble. Princess Anne's daughter, 44, wore a paisley Anna Mason midi dress with Emmy London pumps, an Anya Hindmarch cream clutch and Jenny Roberts' 'Hatinator' headpiece.

Royal style muse © Getty The Princess of Wales attended the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service in a similar look Princess Eugenie's garden party look seemed to take inspiration from days gone by with its vintage silhouette and Audrey Hepburn-worthy headwear. However, it seems she may have looked closer to home for style cues. The Princess of Wales, who attended yesterday's event in a lemon yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead, wore a near-identical look to the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. Kate, 43, wore a matching Erdem set and dramatic navy hat by John Boyd.

© Getty Sarah wore polka dots in 1987 Meanwhile, flash back to June 1987 and you will find Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, sporting a similar pairing on Derby Day at Epsom alongside Princess Diana. Sarah, now 65, proved her penchant for polka dots in a skirt suit and too rocked an eye-catching hat, though hers was in white with a matching polka dot mesh.

Princess in polka dots © Getty Princess Eugenie of York attends Investec Derby Day at the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse It isn't every day that Eugenie, who shares sons August and Ernest with her husband Jack Brooksbank, steps out in polka dots. A fan of block colours, Eugenie likes to keep her use of print on the down low. DISCOVER: Princess Eugenie makes united family appearance in beautiful satin slip Princess Eugenie makes united family appearance in beautiful skirt However, she paid homage to her mother when she too attended the Epsom Derby 24 years on from her mother's appearance. The King's niece styled her belted midi dress with a dual-toned hat and strappy heels.

