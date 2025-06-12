Princess Eugenie gives secret nod to August and Ernest on under-the-radar outing

Princess Eugenie was praised by royal fans as she stepped out on an under-the-radar outing to a Salvation Army safe house.

The royal, who made the visit as part of her work with the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with Julia de Boinville in 2017, paid a touching tribute to her sons August, four, and Ernest, two, in a moment that could easily have been missed.

The princess, 35, held up a lino print that she had made while taking part in craft activities with two survivors of modern slavery who reside at the facility, revealing a simple gold chain bracelet featuring the initials 'A' and 'E' for her sons whom she shares with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

She also wore a lovely denim dress with a white leather jacket over the top. Eugenie added trainers to her casual ensemble and wore a brown cross-body leather bag over her shoulder.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie holding up her lino print designs

During the visit, Eugenie was offered a tour of the safe house where she saw the gym, multi-faith room, sensory space, and craft room.

© Instagram The royal is a devoted mum to her sons Ernest and August

"When we meet people like the Princess, we feel our voice is heard," one resident said afterwards.

Princess Eugenie's poignant outing

The princess also made a poignant outing, celebrating a cause close to her heart, in April while being joined by her mother, the Duchess of York, and sister Princess Beatrice.

© Alamy Stock Photo Sarah and her daughters spoke to several cancer patients

The royal trio visited the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at University College Hospital in London. During the visit, they met with young cancer patients as well as the medical staff caring for them.

© Alamy Stock Photo The royals were moved by the experience

On this moving occasion, Eugenie opted for an understated look to let the spotlight shine on the work of the charity. She wore a satin khaki skirt with an oversized white top and a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Princess Eugenie's summer fashion

The royal's chosen look for her recent hospital visit was a far cry from the summer-ready ensemble she rocked for a day at the Chelsea Flower Show in May. Attending the event with her sister, Eugenie epitomised summer style in a white halter-neck dress covered in blue flowers by Australian designer Rebecca Vallance.

© Instagram / @poppyjamie Eugenie looked beautiful in her floral halter neck dress

Creating a look loaded with vintage appeal, the King's niece added a pair of heeled mules and carried a fold-over raffia bag that could have easily doubled as an evening clutch on a beach holiday.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Beatrice and Eugenie wore florals for the opening night

Royal fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to the potential of an appearance from Eugenie at Royal Ascot later this month.

© Getty Princess Eugenie attended day two of Royal Ascot 2024 in style

DISCOVER: How Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are set to become the crown's new power duo - exclusive

Last year, the royal oozed chic in a figure-skimming powder pink dress by Gabriela Hearst with a pink tasselled hat by Emily-London Headwear and a pair of Aquazzura heels.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

LISTEN: Princess Diana pushed for more daring dresses, but two loyal confidants drew the line