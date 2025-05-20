Princess Eugenie amazes in halter neck dress for summer outing

Princess Eugenie was the epitome of elegance on Monday as she joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show.

For the horticultural extravaganza, the 35-year-old rocked a white halter neck dress with blue flowers by Australian designer, Rebecca Vallance, with satin mules and retro-style sunglasses.

Eugenie enjoyed a girls' night out with her sister, Princess Beatrice, who also opted for a floral midi dress by the Vampire's Wife, paired underneath a navy knitted top.

The royal sisters were seen strolling through the gardens with their arms around each other in a series of sweet snaps, shared by Eugenie on Tuesday.

The British royal family's connections to the show go back to Queen Victoria's reign, when it was formerly known as the Great Spring Show for its inaugural event in Kensington in 1862. The first ever RHS Chelsea Flower Show, as we know it today, took place in 1913 and has been held every May since.

During their visit, Charles and Camilla toured the gardens, including the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden designed by broadcaster and horticulturist, Monty Don.

The tranquil garden, designed with dogs in mind, features grass areas for dogs to enjoy and a large tree providing shade. The brick paths are inscribed with the names of dogs belonging to Radio 2 presenters and RHS ambassadors, as well as Monty Don’s beloved pet pooch, Ned.

The names of Camilla's adopted Jack Russell Terrier, Bluebell and her new puppy, Moley also featured on the path, alongside that of her much loved dog Beth, who passed away last year, and King Charles's dog, Snuff.

Eugenie and Jack's family life

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, walked down the aisle in October 2018 at Windsor Castle. The pair welcomed their first child - a son called August - in 2021, and went on to welcome their youngest - a son called Ernest - in May 2023.

The pair have a base in the UK as well as a residence in Portugal thanks to Jack's business venture alongside property tycoon Mike Meldman.

Sharing a glimpse inside their life on the Iberian Peninsula, Eugenie said on the 'Table Manners' podcast: "This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares".