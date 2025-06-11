The one thing that's quietly brought Princess Eugenie and Prince William closer in recent years

The Prince of Wales is passionate about a number of causes relating to the planet, including marine conservation.

The eco-conscious royal shares this passion with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, who has long been vocal about the need to preserve our oceans.

King Charles's eldest son made his feelings clear on Sunday as he delivered a speech at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco.

Speaking in French, William, 42, said: "We come together today united by our deep connection to the ocean and our concern for its safety. For many of us, it is a place where some of our happiest memories are made… where we have explored the wonders of the natural world… and we have all relied on its great abundance for our food and livelihoods.

© Getty Images Prince William at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco

"And yet, all too often, it can feel distant and disconnected from our everyday lives, allowing us to forget just how vital it is. The truth is that healthy oceans are essential to all life on earth."

The Earthshot Prize

In a bid to make lasting change, William also spearheaded the Earthshot Prize, which shines a spotlight on finding solutions to some of the world's greatest environmental challenges. It is centred on five 'earthshots', including 'protect and restore nature', 'clean our air' and 'revive our oceans'.

© Shutterstock Prince William during a visit to highlight the contributions of the 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists, Abalobi, at Kalk Bay Harbour in Cape Town

Princess Eugenie's work

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's eldest daughter, Princess Eugenie, has also made ocean conservation part of her life's work. To mark World Oceans Day this year, Eugenie opted to share a personal snapshot of herself striding out into the sea with her two sons, Ernest and August.

King Charles's niece wrote in her caption: "The ocean is the greatest wonder of the world. Celebrating @unworldoceansday today and every day".

In May, she became a Global Ambassador for the Thirty Six For Coral – an art exhibition and auction dedicated to coral reef conservation. Beyond this, she's also an ambassador for Blue Marine Foundation, which aims to restore the sea's health, protect vital marine habitats and address overfishing.

© Instagram The royal is a devoted mum to her sons Ernest and August

Eugenie, 35, credits her son August with motivating her to fight for a better planet. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, she explained: "Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more."

She continued: "Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

Sustainable changes at home

© Getty Images The couple say their home is "anti-plastic"

Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 was plastic-free. Meanwhile, at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2023, the mother-of-two spoke about how she avoids single-use plastics at home.

"My whole house is anti-plastic now – and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well," Eugenie told British Vogue.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank's love story