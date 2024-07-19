Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's plunging silk gown was poles apart from royal bridesmaid dress
Pippa Middleton in red plunging dress© Getty

Pippa Middleton's fiery silk gown was nothing like her royal bridesmaid dress

The Princess of Wales' sister attended the Boodles Boxing Ball in 2011

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Those watching Wimbledon last weekend will have been paying close attention to the sartorial choices of not only the Princess of Wales, who was seen for the second time this year amid her preventative chemotherapy for cancer, but the royal's stylish sister, Pippa.

But flashback to 2011, Pippa Middleton, 40, was spotted for a glitzy evening in London, just months after she turned heads as her sister's bridesmaid at the royal wedding to Prince William.

Pippa Middleton walking in red silky dress© Getty
Pippa Middleton attended the Boodles Boxing Ball at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel

The columnist was seen arriving at the Boodles Boxing Ball at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on 1 October. A 28-year-old Pippa looked stunning in a slinky red gown with a deep V-neckline and a cinched waist which was adorned with a corsage detail.

The figure-skimming number was teamed with a sparkly snakeskin clutch to match her metallic snakeskin heels and she wore minimal jewellery, bar a pair of floral drop earrings.

Pippa middleton in a red dress with a corsage detail© Getty
Pippa wore a red dress with a corsage detail

Pippa's makeup look had her looking naturally radiant with a touch of smokey eyeshadow to take the look to nighttime and a swipe of rosy lip gloss for an extra touch of glamour. 

Pippa's bridesmaid look

Pippa Middleton at Westminster Abbey ahead of the wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton.© Getty
Pippa Middleton looked stunning as Kate's bridesmaid

Kate's sister took the world by storm when she stepped out of the Rolls-Royce to enter Westminster Abbey looking a vision in an ivory figure-skimming dress made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who also made the bridal gown.

Pippa Middleton holds hands with Grace Van Cutsem and Eliza Lopes in bridesmaids dress© Getty
Pippa Middleton holds hands with Grace Van Cutsem and Eliza Lopes in the stunning Alexander McQueen dress

The bridesmaid gown featured capped sleeves, a lace-adorned cowl neckline, and 58 gazar and organza-covered buttons.

Pippa Middleton holding kate's wedding train© Getty
Pippa Middleton was a stunning bridesmaid

Her dark hair was styled in a half updo with curls in the length and baby's breath woven in.

Pippa's 2011 style file

Pippa Middleton sitting at table at event© Getty
Pippa Middleton was spotted at an event at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond

Two weeks later, Pippa attended the autumn dinner and All Saints party in aid of Too Many Women, supporting Breakthrough Breast Cancer at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond.

Pippa middleton in grey silky fitted dress© Getty
Pippa wore another silky fitted dress

She looked stylish in a fitted charcoal grey satin gown covered in an oversized floral print. The long-sleeved number was styled with gold accessories and a dark smokey eye.

Pippa middleton in leopard print scarf and heeled suede ankle boots© Getty
Leopard print scarves and heeled suede ankle boots were so on-trend in 2011

The author also rocked big trends of the year. Pippa was seen arriving at her office wearing a black mini dress with a leopard print scarf wrapped around her neck, oversized black sunglasses, and heeled suede ankle boots.

Pippa middleton in a plaid shirt and black jeans© Getty
Pippa wore a plaid shirt

The mother-of-three was also seen styling out a major trend of 2011 - a bright plaid shirt. She teamed her red and white flannel with black skinny jeans and black stilettos for a stroll in South Kensington.

