Pippa Middleton's fiery silk gown was nothing like her royal bridesmaid dress

Those watching Wimbledon last weekend will have been paying close attention to the sartorial choices of not only the Princess of Wales, who was seen for the second time this year amid her preventative chemotherapy for cancer, but the royal's stylish sister, Pippa.

But flashback to 2011, Pippa Middleton, 40, was spotted for a glitzy evening in London, just months after she turned heads as her sister's bridesmaid at the royal wedding to Prince William.

© Getty Pippa Middleton attended the Boodles Boxing Ball at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel The columnist was seen arriving at the Boodles Boxing Ball at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on 1 October. A 28-year-old Pippa looked stunning in a slinky red gown with a deep V-neckline and a cinched waist which was adorned with a corsage detail. The figure-skimming number was teamed with a sparkly snakeskin clutch to match her metallic snakeskin heels and she wore minimal jewellery, bar a pair of floral drop earrings. © Getty Pippa wore a red dress with a corsage detail Pippa's makeup look had her looking naturally radiant with a touch of smokey eyeshadow to take the look to nighttime and a swipe of rosy lip gloss for an extra touch of glamour.

Pippa's bridesmaid look © Getty Pippa Middleton looked stunning as Kate's bridesmaid Kate's sister took the world by storm when she stepped out of the Rolls-Royce to enter Westminster Abbey looking a vision in an ivory figure-skimming dress made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who also made the bridal gown. © Getty Pippa Middleton holds hands with Grace Van Cutsem and Eliza Lopes in the stunning Alexander McQueen dress The bridesmaid gown featured capped sleeves, a lace-adorned cowl neckline, and 58 gazar and organza-covered buttons. © Getty Pippa Middleton was a stunning bridesmaid Her dark hair was styled in a half updo with curls in the length and baby's breath woven in.

Pippa's 2011 style file © Getty Pippa Middleton was spotted at an event at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond Two weeks later, Pippa attended the autumn dinner and All Saints party in aid of Too Many Women, supporting Breakthrough Breast Cancer at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond. © Getty Pippa wore another silky fitted dress She looked stylish in a fitted charcoal grey satin gown covered in an oversized floral print. The long-sleeved number was styled with gold accessories and a dark smokey eye.

© Getty Leopard print scarves and heeled suede ankle boots were so on-trend in 2011 The author also rocked big trends of the year. Pippa was seen arriving at her office wearing a black mini dress with a leopard print scarf wrapped around her neck, oversized black sunglasses, and heeled suede ankle boots.

© Getty Pippa wore a plaid shirt The mother-of-three was also seen styling out a major trend of 2011 - a bright plaid shirt. She teamed her red and white flannel with black skinny jeans and black stilettos for a stroll in South Kensington.