Pippa Middleton's fiery silk gown was nothing like her royal bridesmaid dress

Those watching Wimbledon last weekend will have been paying close attention to the sartorial choices of not only the Princess of Wales, who was seen for the second time this year amid her preventative chemotherapy for cancer, but the royal's stylish sister, Pippa.
But flashback to 2011, Pippa Middleton, 40, was spotted for a glitzy evening in London, just months after she turned heads as her sister's bridesmaid at the royal wedding to Prince William.
The columnist was seen arriving at the Boodles Boxing Ball at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on 1 October. A 28-year-old Pippa looked stunning in a slinky red gown with a deep V-neckline and a cinched waist which was adorned with a corsage detail.
The figure-skimming number was teamed with a sparkly snakeskin clutch to match her metallic snakeskin heels and she wore minimal jewellery, bar a pair of floral drop earrings.
Pippa's makeup look had her looking naturally radiant with a touch of smokey eyeshadow to take the look to nighttime and a swipe of rosy lip gloss for an extra touch of glamour.
Pippa's bridesmaid look
Kate's sister took the world by storm when she stepped out of the Rolls-Royce to enter Westminster Abbey looking a vision in an ivory figure-skimming dress made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who also made the bridal gown.
The bridesmaid gown featured capped sleeves, a lace-adorned cowl neckline, and 58 gazar and organza-covered buttons.
Her dark hair was styled in a half updo with curls in the length and baby's breath woven in.
Pippa's 2011 style file
Two weeks later, Pippa attended the autumn dinner and All Saints party in aid of Too Many Women, supporting Breakthrough Breast Cancer at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond.
She looked stylish in a fitted charcoal grey satin gown covered in an oversized floral print. The long-sleeved number was styled with gold accessories and a dark smokey eye.
The author also rocked big trends of the year. Pippa was seen arriving at her office wearing a black mini dress with a leopard print scarf wrapped around her neck, oversized black sunglasses, and heeled suede ankle boots.
The mother-of-three was also seen styling out a major trend of 2011 - a bright plaid shirt. She teamed her red and white flannel with black skinny jeans and black stilettos for a stroll in South Kensington.
