Pippa Middleton serves a fashion grand slam in candy pink florals at Wimbledon

The final day of Wimbledon 2024 was a family affair for the Middleton sisters, as Pippa Middleton made her second appearance of the week at the world-famous Grand Slam championships alongside her sister, the Princess of Wales.

Pippa, who has been a regular attendee at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club over the years, brought the sunshine to an overcast day wearing a beautiful floral dress from royally-loved brand. Beulah.

In perfect sartorial synergy, sisters Pippa and Kate opted for bright, summer colours to grace the Royal Box.

© Clive Brunskill Pippa wore a beautiful dress from Beulah The Princess of Wales' sister wore the 'Peony Teaberry Sailee' from one of Beulah's previous collections. With an elegant full-length skirt, contrast waist belt and angelic flutter sleeves, Pippa eschewed tennis whites in favour of a blooming floral ensemble.

© Getty Images Pippa and Charlotte wore their hair in similar hairstyles Twinning with her niece, Princess Charlotte, the brunette beauty swept her hair into a half-up, half, down style, opting for minimal makeup to highlight her naturally radiant complexion.

Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon wardrobe © James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock Pippa wearing Wimbledon whites at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet club in 2018 Wimbledon is an undeniably chic occasion in royalty's calendar. Aside from the world-class tennis being served up on Centre Court, SW19 becomes a runway for summer fashion as VIP attendees make the most of the opportunity to serve in style stakes. The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa, has showcased some exceptionally elegant ensembles over the years.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pippa looked so glamorous in a floral jumpsuit Earlier this week, Pippa, 40, was seen ahead of the match between Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Serbia's Novak Djokovic wearing the gorgeous 'Mimi' jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani. The jumpsuit featured a cinched waistline and flared wide-leg trousers. The garment also had short bell sleeves and an open neckline with buttons down the front for an extra element of visual interest.

© Getty The mother-of-three opted for a timeless silhouette at Wimbledon in 2021 For her 2021 Wimbledon appearance, the mother-of-three epitomised summer in a kitsch gingham-print dress.

© Getty Pippa opted for candy pink florals To grace the Royal Box in 2019, Pippa looked radiant in a candy-pink tiered dress adorned with vintage florals.