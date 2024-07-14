Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton serves fashion grand slam in fitted dress at Wimbledon
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Pippa Middleton in the royal box on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Sunday July 14, 2024.© Mike Egerton - PA Images

Pippa Middleton serves a fashion grand slam in candy pink florals at Wimbledon

Pippa and the Princess of Wales delighted as Wimbledon's favourite double act

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The final day of Wimbledon 2024 was a family affair for the Middleton sisters, as Pippa Middleton made her second appearance of the week at the world-famous Grand Slam championships alongside her sister, the Princess of Wales

Pippa, who has been a regular attendee at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club over the years, brought the sunshine to an overcast day wearing a beautiful floral dress from royally-loved brand. Beulah.

In perfect sartorial synergy, sisters Pippa and Kate opted for bright, summer colours to grace the Royal Box. 

Pippa wore a beautiful dress from Beulah© Clive Brunskill
Pippa wore a beautiful dress from Beulah

The Princess of Wales' sister wore the 'Peony Teaberry Sailee' from one of Beulah's previous collections. With an elegant full-length skirt, contrast waist belt and angelic flutter sleeves, Pippa eschewed tennis whites in favour of a blooming floral ensemble. 

pippa middleton with princess charlotte© Getty Images
Pippa and Charlotte wore their hair in similar hairstyles

Twinning with her niece, Princess Charlotte, the brunette beauty swept her hair into a half-up, half, down style, opting for minimal makeup to highlight her naturally radiant complexion. 

Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon wardrobe

Pippa MIddleton wears a white dress and sunglasses at Wimbledon© James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock
Pippa wearing Wimbledon whites at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet club in 2018

Wimbledon is an undeniably chic occasion in royalty's calendar. Aside from the world-class tennis being served up on Centre Court, SW19 becomes a runway for summer fashion as VIP attendees make the most of the opportunity to serve in style stakes.

The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa, has showcased some exceptionally elegant ensembles over the years.  

Pippa Middleton in a turquoise suit© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Pippa looked so glamorous in a floral jumpsuit

Earlier this week, Pippa, 40, was seen ahead of the match between Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Serbia's Novak Djokovic wearing the gorgeous 'Mimi' jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani.

The jumpsuit featured a cinched waistline and flared wide-leg trousers. The garment also had short bell sleeves and an open neckline with buttons down the front for an extra element of visual interest.

pippa middleton gingham dress© Getty
The mother-of-three opted for a timeless silhouette at Wimbledon in 2021

For her 2021 Wimbledon appearance, the mother-of-three epitomised summer in a kitsch gingham-print dress.

Pippa Middleton wearing pink floral dress© Getty
Pippa opted for candy pink florals

To grace the Royal Box in 2019, Pippa looked radiant in a candy-pink tiered dress adorned with vintage florals.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) jokes with Pippa Matthews in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Day 12 of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England.© Simon Stacpoole/Offside
Meghan and Pippa had the best seats in the house on Centre Court

In the same year, the youngest of the Middleton family opted for a fun, frilled floral dress elevated with ruffled sleeves and a fluted skirt. This occasion also marked the last time Meghan Markle joined the royal family at Wimbledon. 

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More