Princess Charlene's subtle appearance change following defiant declaration
Princess Charlene looks to right in blazer and pearls© Getty

The Princess of Monaco loves to experiment with her hair

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
3 minutes ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco loves to experiment with her hairstyles – and she is showing absolutely no signs of stopping.

Speaking about her mohawk in 2021, she told French magazine Point de Vue: This haircut was my decision. It seems that it has provoked all kinds of comments. But it turns out that I wanted it for a long time, the style pleases me. That's all."

On being a more experimental royal, fashion-wise, Princess Charlene added: "Certainly, of all the members of royal families, I'm probably the one who has tried the most different hairstyles, and I'll continue. That's my choice."

Hence, it comes as no surprise that the wife of Prince Albert has continued to switch between hairstyles on her recent outings.

For the public celebration of La Fête-Dieu, a Catholic celebration that comes 60 days after Easter, the Princess of Monaco made an appearance on the balcony beside her husband.

Princess Charlene made a subtle change to her appearance© Instagram / @palaisprincierdemonaco
Princess Charlene made a subtle change to her appearance

In a gorgeous navy-hued dress that coordinated beautifully with Prince Albert's suit, she switched out her hairdo once again, going for a centre parting and low bun.

This style seems to be her go-to for her more low-key appearances, but it's a far cry from the glamorous Old Hollywood waves with a side parting that she rocked in her last public outing.

Princess Charlene's Cinderella moment

Earlier this week, Princess Charlene continued her streak of ditching her bold patterns and killer suits recently, in favour of more classic styles.

Appearing at the closing ceremony of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, she wore a brand new floor-length gown that's easily one of the most magnificent she's ever brought out.

prince albert and princess charlene posing on blue carpet with two guests © Getty Images
Princess Charlene looked beautiful in blue

Princess Charlene wore a beautiful minimalist icy blue maxi dress from Louis Vuitton, which featured a modern spin on the cowl shoulder, with a gathered neckline and bare shoulders.

For her beauty look, she went for an understated yet unbelievably elegant style. The 47-year-old brought out the old-school Hollywood waves and a side parting that she's been wearing on many of her higher-profile outings recently.

Make-up wise, she went subtle, with a touch of lipstick and some eyeliner that brought out her blue eyes. 

Scroll down to see some of Princess Charlene's best looks...

woman in black dress at film festival © Getty Images

In May 2009, Princess Charlene eschewed her long-loved bob in favour of a punky updo with some hairspray to hold it in place.

bride on wedding day © Getty Images

For her wedding day, the Princess of Monaco looked incredibly elegant in a classic bridal bun.

woman with blunt bob © Getty Images

Though Princess Charlene had brought out a bob before, the blunt bob with bangs that she tried out in 2020 was a revolutionary look.

woman at christmas tree ceremony with shaved-head look © Getty Images

Just months later, the mother-of-two went for a radically different hairstyle, with a half-shaved cut and 'bronde' highlights.

