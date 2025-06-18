Princess Charlene has a Cinderella moment in Louis Vuitton gown

Princess Charlene of Monaco has had a major style shift recently, ditching her bold patterns and killer suits for softer looks that some might label as more 'traditionally feminine'.

For the closing ceremony of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, the 47-year-old brought out a brand new gown that could just be one of the best we've ever seen from her wardrobe.

The Princess of Monaco opted for a minimalist icy blue maxi dress from Louis Vuitton with a modern take on the cowl shoulder trend, with a gathered neckline and bare shoulders.

Her beauty look was understated but undeniably elegant, going for the old-school Hollywood waves she's been opting for a lot recently, a subtle shade of lipstick and a touch of eyeliner to bring out her blue eyes.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene's gown closely resembled Cinderella's iconic dress

Eagle-eyed royal style watcher @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified her brand new piece, and their followers had a lot to say about Princess Charlene's look.

One person penned: "This is lovely. Her style is minimalist but never boring," while another wrote: "Wow! This colour on her. It's like she is jumping out of the water. Love it."

Meanwhile, a third fan of the outfit commented: "Charlene looks stunning".

© Corbis via Getty Images Princess Charlene looked magnificent at the closing ceremony of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Certainly, Princess Charlene has been opting for subtle but sleek dresses much more than usual recently – and every single one has been a hit.

Princess Charlene's designer dresses

Just last week, the Princess of Monaco showed off two incredible dresses from her stellar summer wardrobe.

On Saturday, the mother-of-two stepped out for a rare outing with her husband Prince Albert and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

© Michael Alesi / Palais princier Princess Charlene's patterned dress was beautiful

For the occasion, Princess Charlene donned the 'Elliot' dress by Diane von Furstenberg, which featured a crew neckline, belted waist and gorgeous abstract print in cream and ochre tones.

However, earlier in the week, she brought out yet another magnificent piece: the 'Mara' dress from Emilia Wickstead.

During a visit to Saint-Paul-de-Vence, for the spouses of participating heads of state during the Ocean Conference in Nice, the 47-year-old opted for the brilliant piece, which has a blue rose pattern on white taffeta faille.

The dress also features a structured, figure-hugging silhouette through the bodice that flares into a showstopping skirt, making for quite the striking contrast.