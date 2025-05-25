Princess Charlene makes a fashion statement in most unexpected footwear of 2025

The Monaco Grand Prix has long been an opportunity for Princess Charlene to show off the most glamorous garments in her wardrobe.

However, fans could be forgiven for doing a double take on Saturday when the Monagasque royal, 47, stepped out in the most unexpected footwear.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace For the first time this year, Prince Albert's wife wore a pair of trainers to the Grand Prix. Her chunky-soled tan kicks were teamed with a pair of wide-leg black trousers and a white blouse with printed pannelling down the front – the 'Guepards et Palmettes Painter Blouse' from Hermès.



© Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace Ever a fan of minimalism, Charlene opted for a quiet luxury bun for a classic hair look but displayed her penchant for a pop of colour in her bright pink lipstick.





© Getty A-list attendees The day was well attended by the celebrity set.



© Getty While supermodel Naomi Campbell sported an asymmetrical white gown and powder pink shades, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara rocked jeans and a lace corset top.



© Getty Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey looked dapper in a checked suit as he beamed beside a racing car.



© Getty French footballer Kylian Mbappe oozed cool in a graphic knit vest and baseball cap.



© Getty Former French footballer and manager Zinedine Zidane and his wife Veronique Zidane, who wowed in a lilac co-ord, were the ultimate power couple.



© WireImage Sporty outings The princess - who is a keen sportswoman herself, having competed in the Olympics as a swimmer - has been on a number of sport-centred outings recently. Earlier this month, the Zimbabwean-born royal made an appearance at the award ceremony during the race of Monaco E-Prix round seven.

© WireImage Proving her ability to style statement garments, Charlene paired a classic white shirt with a striped A-line skirt by Sara Roka in hues of pink, yellow, and orange. She had switched up her look entirely from the grey double-breasted Crisoni suit and white Francesco Russo heels combo she sported on day eight of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in April.

© Shutterstock Elevating her look to the next level, the mother of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both 10, added the white 'Lady Perla Clutch' by Dior and the 'Ascent 85' red leather slingbacks by Gianvito Rossi – a favourite among the royal style set.



