Princess Charlene makes a fashion statement in most unexpected footwear of 2025
Princess Charlene looks to right in blazer and pearls© Getty

Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife attended the Monaco Grand Prix

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
9 minutes ago
The Monaco Grand Prix has long been an opportunity for Princess Charlene to show off the most glamorous garments in her wardrobe. 

However, fans could be forgiven for doing a double take on Saturday when the Monagasque royal, 47, stepped out in the most unexpected footwear. 

princess charlene and albert beside man sitting© Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace

For the first time this year, Prince Albert's wife wore a pair of trainers to the Grand Prix. Her chunky-soled tan kicks were teamed with a pair of wide-leg black trousers and a white blouse with printed pannelling down the front – the 'Guepards et Palmettes Painter Blouse' from Hermès.

Princess Charlene knelt next to boy in a wheelchair, a woman and prince albert© Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace

Ever a fan of minimalism, Charlene opted for a quiet luxury bun for a classic hair look but displayed her penchant for a pop of colour in her bright pink lipstick.

Naomi Campbell in white sunglasses and dress© Getty

A-list attendees

The day was well attended by the celebrity set.  

sofia vergara in sunglasses, corset top and jeans© Getty

While supermodel Naomi Campbell sported an asymmetrical white gown and powder pink shades, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara rocked jeans and a lace corset top.

Patrick Dempsey beside racing car© Getty

Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey looked dapper in a checked suit as he beamed beside a racing car.

Kylian Mbappe in crowd wearing printed vest, sunglasses and cap© Getty

French footballer Kylian Mbappe oozed cool in a graphic knit vest and baseball cap.

Former French footballer and manager Zinedine Zidane and his wife Veronique Zidane at grand prix© Getty

Former French footballer and manager Zinedine Zidane and his wife Veronique Zidane, who wowed in a lilac co-ord, were the ultimate power couple.

Princess Charlene in a striped skirt and white shirt holding flowers© WireImage

Sporty outings

The princess - who is a keen sportswoman herself, having competed in the Olympics as a swimmer - has been on a number of sport-centred outings recently. 

Earlier this month, the Zimbabwean-born royal made an appearance at the award ceremony during the race of Monaco E-Prix round seven.

Princess Charlene in a striped skirt and red heels© WireImage

Proving her ability to style statement garments, Charlene paired a classic white shirt with a striped A-line skirt by Sara Roka in hues of pink, yellow, and orange.

She had switched up her look entirely from the grey double-breasted Crisoni suit and white Francesco Russo heels combo she sported on day eight of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in April.  

The royal couple posed with winner Carlos Alcaraz, runner-up Lorenzo Musetti and Melanie-Antoinette de Massy© Shutterstock

Elevating her look to the next level, the mother of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both 10, added the white 'Lady Perla Clutch' by Dior and the 'Ascent 85' red leather slingbacks by Gianvito Rossi – a favourite among the royal style set.

