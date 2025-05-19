The 4 royal ladies with 'privilège du blanc' at Pope Leo XIV's inauguration - and who was banned

Among those in attendance at the historic event – which followed the passing of Pope Francis on 21 April – Charlene and Letizia accompanied their husbands Prince Albert of Monaco and King Felipe of Spain respectively, while a number of high-profile figures were also present, including Prince Edward, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
While Princess Charlene, Queen Letizia, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium (who was also in attendance) were able to wear white for the occasion, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria was among those prohibited from donning the icy hue.
What is the le privilège du blanc?
Having been elected the 267th pope after a two-day conclave, Pope Leo stepped into the role as pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. For events where the pope is present, royal ladies who represent a Catholic country are permitted to wear all white - a rule known as privilège du blanc.
As Monaco, Spain and Belgium are all Catholic nations, royal women from these nations assume this colour palette in their wardrobe choices for the inaugural mass.
Meanwhile, Sweden has its own state religion, and as the daughter of King Carl XIV Gustaf, the head of the Church of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria was restricted from matching with her fellow royal ladies of Europe at this event.
The royal ladies who would have been permitted but were not present at the event were Queen Sofia of Spain, Queen Paola of Belgium, and Princess Marina of Savoy.
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia, 52, looked supremely elegant in a figure-skimming Redondo dress with a twisted detail at the neck. She covered her head with a tasteful white lace veil and accessorised with tan Magrit heels and Ansorens White Gold Bezel Set Diamonds and Australian Pearl Earrings.
Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene, 47, also wore a white veil, alongside an A-line dress by Elie Saab with white pumps.
Queen Mathilde
Queen Mathilde, 52, was classically elegant in head-to-toe Dior. She opted for a pleated skirt and belted blazer with stilettos and a pair of Gucci sunglasses.
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa
Since Luxembourg is deemed a Catholic country, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, 69, looked elegant in an icy cut-out dress by Natan with a woven Bottega Veneta clutch and Prada's 'Logo-Plaque 55 Powder Pink Patent Leather Pumps'.
Crown Princess Victoria
Crown Princess Victoria, 47, wore a tasteful black dress with a full skirt. She modestly covered her head with a black veil and added a pair of lambskin gloves to her look, as well as Gianvito Rossi's 'Gianvito 85' heels.
The current Dutch royal family is not bound to a specific religion, so Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 54, followed Crown Princess Victoria's lead by donning all black. She wore a black veil with a Valentino ensemble and 'Gianvito 105' heels by Gianvito Rossi.
