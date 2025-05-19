Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene and Queen Letizia's 'privilège du blanc' at Pope Leo XIV's inauguration - and who was banned
Subscribe
Princess Charlene and Queen Letizia's 'privilège du blanc' at Pope Leo XIV's inauguration - and who was banned
Princess Charlene in all white beside prince albert© Getty

The 4 royal ladies with 'privilège du blanc' at Pope Leo XIV's inauguration - and who was banned

Certain royal ladies were not allowed to wear white at this historic event – here's why

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
9 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Queen Letizia of Spain led the well-dressed royal ladies of Europe as guests arrived at St Peter's Square in Vatican City in their droves for the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

Among those in attendance at the historic event – which followed the passing of Pope Francis on 21 April – Charlene and Letizia accompanied their husbands Prince Albert of Monaco and King Felipe of Spain respectively, while a number of high-profile figures were also present, including Prince Edward, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time© AFP via Getty Images

While Princess Charlene, Queen Letizia, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium (who was also in attendance) were able to wear white for the occasion, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria was among those prohibited from donning the icy hue.

Princess Charlene is one of the only royal women permitted to wear white before the Pope© Getty Images

What is the le privilège du blanc?

Having been elected the 267th pope after a two-day conclave, Pope Leo stepped into the role as pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. For events where the pope is present, royal ladies who represent a Catholic country are permitted to wear all white - a rule known as privilège du blanc.

Ursula von der Leyen, (C Left) Volodymyr Zelensky his wife Olena Zelenska (C right), Queem Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain (first raw) attend Pope Leo XIV inauguration Mass© Getty

As Monaco, Spain and Belgium are all Catholic nations, royal women from these nations assume this colour palette in their wardrobe choices for the inaugural mass. 

Meanwhile, Sweden has its own state religion, and as the daughter of King Carl XIV Gustaf, the head of the Church of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria was restricted from matching with her fellow royal ladies of Europe at this event.

The royal ladies who would have been permitted but were not present at the event were Queen Sofia of Spain, Queen Paola of Belgium, and Princess Marina of Savoy.

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain in formal dress© Getty

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia, 52, looked supremely elegant in a figure-skimming Redondo dress with a twisted detail at the neck. She covered her head with a tasteful white lace veil and accessorised with tan Magrit heels and Ansorens White Gold Bezel Set Diamonds and Australian Pearl Earrings.

Princess Charlene looked magnificent in all-white© Getty Images

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene, 47, also wore a white veil, alongside an A-line dress by Elie Saab with white pumps.

Belgium's King Philippe - Filip and Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrive to attend a Holy Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate of Pope Leo XIV, in St Peter's square in The Vatican on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP) (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images) © AFP via Getty Images

Queen Mathilde

Queen Mathilde, 52, was classically elegant in head-to-toe Dior. She opted for a pleated skirt and belted blazer with stilettos and a pair of Gucci sunglasses.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa in formal dress© Getty

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa

Since Luxembourg is deemed a Catholic country, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, 69, looked elegant in an icy cut-out dress by Natan with a woven  Bottega Veneta clutch and Prada's  'Logo-Plaque 55 Powder Pink Patent Leather Pumps'.

Crown Princess Victoria in group in all black© Getty

Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria, 47, wore a tasteful black dress with a full skirt. She modestly covered her head with a black veil and added a pair of lambskin gloves to her look, as well as Gianvito Rossi's 'Gianvito 85' heels.

Queen Maxima walking in group of men in black outfit© Alamy

Queen Maxima

DISCOVER: Queen Maxima just revamped her wedding outfit – with leather

The current Dutch royal family is not bound to a specific religion, so Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 54, followed Crown Princess Victoria's lead by donning all black. She wore a black veil with a Valentino ensemble and 'Gianvito 105' heels by Gianvito Rossi.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

LISTEN: How Prince William found out about Harry's shocking interview

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Charlene's best fashion moments

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More