Royals in chic skiwear: Princess Diana, Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie & more

If there's anyone that truly gets the meaning of 'alpine chic', it's the royals. Every year, the world's most famous families pack their finest salopettes and head to the likes of Klosters, Lech, and Verbier to hit the slopes in style on their skiing holidays.

Traditionally a hobby for the elite, skiing is a firm favourite with the likes of Prince William and Princess Kate, while Sarah, Duchess of York, and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are also big fans. Meanwhile, many European royals including King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain love the sport – just check them out on the slopes!

© Getty The royals love to ski

We've rounded up some of the best pictures of the royals in chic skiwear on their winter holidays over the years...

The royal ski trip 1988 © Getty Way back in 1988, Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Duchess Of York all holidayed together in the ultra-exclusive resort of Klosters. Prince William and Harry, only being five and three respectively, were probably being kept away from the snow indoors and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were yet to be born.



Prince Harry © Getty Charles and Harry took to the ski lift during their skiing holiday to Klosters, Switzerland in January 1999.



King Charles and his sons © Getty A charming photograph of King Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during the Royal Family's ski break in, yes you guessed it, Klosters in 2005.



The Prince and Princess of Wales © Getty Kate and William looked so sweet in this playful moment during a ski trips in 2016.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte © Getty This has to be our favourite royal skiing moment ever! The family cuddled up for this adorable photo on the slopes.



Princess Diana © Getty Princess Diana's ski attire was always on-point as proven during her trip to Lech in 1994. We would totally wear that red puffer now.



A chic moment © Getty Princess Diana looked so chic in her dark sunglasses and leather gloves in in Lech, Austria.

Princess Eugenie © Getty We love this shot of Princess Eugenie rocking a neon look during another visit to Verbier in 2011.



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie © Getty The Yorks were also seen skiing in Verbier back in 2007 - here's Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah looking super happy as they head to the slopes!



William and Kate © Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales attended an event organised by the Norwegian Ski Federation in 2018 where they joined local nursery children in outdoors activities at Holmenkollen ski jump during their visit to Sweden and Norway.



The Spanish royal family © Getty Promoting the clearly excellent skiing conditions in Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia and King Felipe VI were snapped enjoying a short skiing break in Jaca in 2017. The conditions would give France and Switzerland a run for their money…



The Dutch royals © Getty The Dutch Queen opted for a neutral aesthetic for her holiday in Lech, Austria, in 2018 with her husband King Willem-Alexander, and the former monarch, Beatrice, 85.



