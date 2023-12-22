Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals in figure-hugging skiwear: Princess Diana, Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie & more
Royals in chic skiwear: Princess Diana, Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie & more

Talk about epic slope style

diana, sarah, eugenie, kate skiing
Alice Howarth
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
If there's anyone that truly gets the meaning of 'alpine chic', it's the royals. Every year, the world's most famous families pack their finest salopettes and head to the likes of Klosters, Lech, and Verbier to hit the slopes in style on their skiing holidays.

Traditionally a hobby for the elite, skiing is a firm favourite with the likes of Prince William and Princess Kate, while Sarah, Duchess of York, and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are also big fans. Meanwhile, many European royals including King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain love the sport – just check them out on the slopes!

sarah ferguson beatrice and eugenie on a ski lift© Getty
The royals love to ski

We've rounded up some of the best pictures of the royals in chic skiwear on their winter holidays over the years...

The royal ski trip 1988

Sarah, Duchess of York and Diana during a holiday at the ski resort of Klosters in 1988© Getty

Way back in 1988, Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Duchess Of York all holidayed together in the ultra-exclusive resort of Klosters. Prince William and Harry, only being five and three respectively, were probably being kept away from the snow indoors and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were yet to be born.

Prince Harry

King Charles and Prince Harry take the ski lift at their skiing holiday to Klosters, Switzerland in 1999© Getty

Charles and Harry took to the ski lift during their skiing holiday to Klosters, Switzerland in January 1999.

King Charles and his sons

Charles poses with Prince William and Prince Harry during the ski break at Klosters in 2005© Getty

A charming photograph of King Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during the Royal Family's ski break in, yes you guessed it, Klosters in 2005.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

Kate and William throwing a snowball© Getty

Kate and William looked so sweet in this playful moment during a ski trips in 2016.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Kate and William enjoy a short private skiing break in the French Alps© Getty

This has to be our favourite royal skiing moment ever! The family cuddled up for this adorable photo on the slopes.

Princess Diana

Diana skiing in Lech, Austria© Getty

Princess Diana's ski attire was always on-point as proven during her trip to Lech in 1994. We would totally wear that red puffer now.

A chic moment

Diana on a skiing holiday in Lech, Austria © Getty

Princess Diana looked so chic in her dark sunglasses and leather gloves in in Lech, Austria.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie in Verbier © Getty

We love this shot of Princess Eugenie rocking a neon look during another visit to Verbier in 2011.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The Duchess Of York And Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie in Verbier, Switzerland© Getty

The Yorks were also seen skiing in Verbier back in 2007 - here's Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah looking super happy as they head to the slopes!

William and Kate

Prince William and Princess Kate attended an event organised by the Norwegian Ski Federation in 2018 © Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended an event organised by the Norwegian Ski Federation in 2018 where they joined local nursery children in outdoors activities at Holmenkollen ski jump during their visit to Sweden and Norway.

The Danish royal family

Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark, Princess Mary of Denmark and Prince Vincent of Denmark, pose in Verbier, Switzerland© Getty

The perfect group shot! Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Josephine, Crown Princess Mary and Prince Vincent posed during their annual skiing photocall whilst skiing in Verbier in 2015.

The Spanish royal family

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain enjoy a short private skiing break in Jaca, Spain© Getty

Promoting the clearly excellent skiing conditions in Spain, Queen Letizia of SpainPrincess Leonor, Princess Sofia and King Felipe VI were snapped enjoying a short skiing break in Jaca in 2017. The conditions would give France and Switzerland a run for their money…

The Belgian royal family

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Eleonore, King Philippeof Belgium, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Crown Princess Elisabeth pose during a ski holiday in Verbier, Switzerland© Getty

Queen Mathilde of BelgiumPrincess EleonoreKing Philippe of BelgiumPrince GabrielPrince Emmanuel and Crown Princess Elisabeth never a skip a year on the slopes. Here they are in Switzerland earlier in 2018.

The Dutch royals

Crown Prince Willem Alexander, Princess Maxima and Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands in Lech© Getty

The Dutch Queen opted for a neutral aesthetic for her holiday in Lech, Austria, in 2018 with her husband King Willem-Alexander, and the former monarch, Beatrice, 85.

