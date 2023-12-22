Royals in chic skiwear: Princess Diana, Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie & more

If there's anyone that truly gets the meaning of 'alpine chic', it's the royals. Every year, the world's most famous families pack their finest salopettes and head to the likes of Klosters, Lech, and Verbier to hit the slopes in style on their skiing holidays.
We've rounded up some of the best pictures of the royals in chic skiwear on their winter holidays over the years...
The royal ski trip 1988
Way back in 1988, Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Duchess Of York all holidayed together in the ultra-exclusive resort of Klosters. Prince William and Harry, only being five and three respectively, were probably being kept away from the snow indoors and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were yet to be born.
Prince Harry
Charles and Harry took to the ski lift during their skiing holiday to Klosters, Switzerland in January 1999.
Kate and William looked so sweet in this playful moment during a ski trips in 2016.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
This has to be our favourite royal skiing moment ever! The family cuddled up for this adorable photo on the slopes.
Princess Diana
Princess Diana's ski attire was always on-point as proven during her trip to Lech in 1994. We would totally wear that red puffer now.
A chic moment
Princess Diana looked so chic in her dark sunglasses and leather gloves in in Lech, Austria.
Princess Eugenie
We love this shot of Princess Eugenie rocking a neon look during another visit to Verbier in 2011.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
The Yorks were also seen skiing in Verbier back in 2007 - here's Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah looking super happy as they head to the slopes!
William and Kate
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended an event organised by the Norwegian Ski Federation in 2018 where they joined local nursery children in outdoors activities at Holmenkollen ski jump during their visit to Sweden and Norway.