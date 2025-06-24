Princess Kate's strapless heatwave dress she'd be banned from wearing today

The Princess of Wales has a dress for every occasion – but this dress from 2012 is a long forgotten number that we would add to our 2025 heatwave wardrobe, and it's a style Kate would never wear today.

Kate, 43, was spotted during her and Prince William's 2012 Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East, enjoying a visit to Governor General Frank Kabui's house in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island.

Kate's beautiful sundress featured a strapless neckline (a rare sartorial choice for the princess) and a tiered silhouette. On this rare occasion, the royal also rocked print as her dress was covered in a pink floral design. She wore traditional island dress, but she chose to wear the unexpected neckline.

© Getty Kate and William arrive at Governor General Frank Kabui's house

For accessories, the royal, who married her prince just the year before, popped on a pair of heeled wedges and wore her long brunette locks in long waves. Kate rounded off her look with a pair of drop earrings and her go-to makeup look of 2012 – a black eyeliner blended across her top lashline.

Kate's Far East tour wardrobe

Elsewhere during the tour, the royal swapped her daring strapless dress for a heatwave-ready above-the-knee number.

© Getty Catherine also donned a navy dress

The royal was photographed walking barefoot as she arrived on Tuvanipupu Island in the Solomon Islands. The navy A-line number featured a crew neckline and was belted at the waist.

Kate's sunny yellow dress was also a memorable sartorial moment from the 2012 royal tour, offering inspiration for our summer wardrobes today.

© Getty Kate was presented with a small canoe by two local children during a visit to the Commonwealth Youth Programme

During a visit to the Commonwealth Youth Programme in Honiara, the then-Duchess of Cambridge rocked another classic A-line piece, this time opting for a pair of nude platform heels.

Kate's shoulder-baring dresses

Though Kate hasn't worn a totally strapless dress since 2012, she did wear a lovely shoulder-baring style to attend the late Queen's birthday party at the British Ambassadorial Residence during her and William's official visit to Poland and Germany in 2017.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate wore the timeless dress back in 2017 - and it's still in style

The Alexander McQueen number featured an elasticated waistline, as well as puffed sleeves, and was styled with a pair of Prada heels with squiggly straps.

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in green

Kate also bared her shoulders in 2022 when she and William headed to Boston for the Earthshot Prize ceremony. The green Solace number was brought to life with Princess Diana's diamond and emerald choker.