Princess Kate's red hot Ascot dress is the 'dressiest' outfit of summer 2025

The Princess of Wales decided at the last minute not to attend Royal Ascot 2025, as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

The 43-year-old Princess was said to be disappointed at not attending the famous horse racing event in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.

Although we were very sad not to see our favourite royal, who we know would have shone in the style stakes, we decided to take a look at her past Ascot look. One in particular stood out as the ideal number to wear in 2025.

In 2023, Kate sported a rather radical frock. Disregarding the pastel colourway which is often embraced in the summer months, the royal wore a bright red midi dress from Alexander McQueen which boasted cuffed gigot sleeves, a 'midaxi' length and a collared neckline. The dress was paired with a wide-brimmed hat from royal favourite milliner Philip Treacy and red court pumps.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Roy Kate looked stunning at Ascot 2023

This dress would be perfect for 2025, as vibrant, cherry red tones have been all over the catwalks this year.

© Getty Images Kate topped her look off with a Philip Treacy hat

Kate's best Ascot looks

The mother-of-three has always dressed impeccably for Ascot over the years, stepping out in a variety of delightful styles.

Kate debuted at the world-famous racecourse in 2016 and in that time has worn lace gowns and ruffled polka-dot dresses to the event.

2016

Looking dazzling in white, the then-Duchess of Cambridge played it safe for her Ascot debut, wearing a simple yet stunning Dolce & Gabbana lace ensemble.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales wears Dolce & Gabbanna for her first Royal Ascot appearance

Ensuring her look fit with the festivities, the royal added a £1,050 Una hat by Jane Taylor millinery.

2017

Just one year later, many remarked that the Princess paid homage to her fairytale wedding gown in a bridal-white lace dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. She paired it with a feather-adorned cocktail hat and pearl earrings.

© Getty Princess Kate rocked a bridal-esque dress to Royal Ascot 2017

2019

Kate had a show-stopping My Fair Lady moment in 2019, rocking a cerulean blue Ellie Saab dress which featured a regal, pussy-bow collar and a sheer bodice.

© WireImage Kate wearing blue at Royal Ascot in 2019

The brunette beauty teamed the fancy frock with a floral Philip Treacy fascinator.

2022

In 2022, Kate delighted spectators and royal fans alike as she stepped out in a polka-dot dress by one of her favourite designers, Alessandra Rich.

Princess Kate attended Royal Ascot 2022 and opted for an Alessandra Rich dress

Kate added coffee-brown pointed-toe high heels and clasped a matching chocolate-hued clutch.