Princess Kate's stylist Natasha Archer seen at Ascot 2025 - 'borrowing' the royal's most famous dress

The Princess of Wales is arguably the world's most famous fashion icon. Her penchant for classic yet wearable pieces has won her huge recognition from both elite style critics and the general public, which is a pretty mean feat.
The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis has a rarely seen stylist, Natasha Archer, who is responsible for her exquisite ensembles.
The top royal aide, who was promoted to Kate's PA and personal stylist in 2024, was spotted at Royal Ascot on Tuesday and looked so chic.
She donned a white and black polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich, a designer label that the Princess has worn on numerous occasions.
Kate wore the brand to Ascot back in 2022. Looking like a total vision at the famous horse racing event that year, the stunning royal's white dress was emblazoned with contrasting black polka dots, and she added a glorious woven hat of the same monochrome hue. It gave her a real 'My Fair Lady' vibe and is widely regarded as one of her best looks to date.
Although Natasha's dress was slightly different from Kate's, it was cut in a super similar shape and had a pussy-bow front. It's currently part of the brand's current season and costs £1,800 should you wish to invest.
Interestingly, Natasha also chose to wear a white, pillbox-style hat, finished with a dramatic black bow by Jane Taylor.
The esteemed military brand famously makes headpieces for Kate, and the Princess even wore this exact style (albeit with some slight alterations) at Westminster Abbey to mark Anzac Day in 2022.
Jane, who has also designed hats for Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh, spoke to HELLO! Last month, and revealed all about the pillbox hat trend. "This summer, the world of hats and millinery is set for an elegant evolution. The classic pillbox hat, long associated with the Jackie Onassis-inspired styling of the ’50s and ’60s, is undergoing a modern transformation. Instead of sitting toward the back of the head, this season’s pillbox takes on a more structured, minimalist approach, positioned higher and echoing the refined silhouettes of the 1980s."