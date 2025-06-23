The Princess of Wales nails the off-the-shoulder wedding guest outfit of 2025

The Princess of Wales always dresses impeccably, no matter what time of the year it is, but her summer wardrobe is certainly one to watch.

Not only does the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis go to a variety of monumental events, including Trooping the Colour, Ascot, and Wimbledon in an array of finery, but she also always knows what colours to wear for any formal occasion.

With that in mind, this is why she will always be our wedding guest muse! The wedding season officially starts in May and carries through the hotter months, so it's a fair assumption that the weather will be warm. Yet, you still want to dress appropriately.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Many of Kate's dresses could easily be worn to a wedding if you're a guest, but the off-the-shoulder green dress by Solace London that the royal wore in 2022 at the Earthshot Prize is a locked-in winner in our book.

© Getty It shows a hint of skin with the bandeau cut, but still hugely respectable, and green isn't a competing colour with bridal white. Plus, the light fabric of the style is great for an all-day event.



© Getty We'll never forget this look! For the highly-anticipated occasion, the mother-of-three floored crowds in the Hollywood gown for the glittering event.

© Getty It's also worth noting that Kate actually rented her dress, too, something that many guests do. Not only is it sustainable, but it takes the stress out of buying something you may not wear again.

© Karwai Tang Kate's dress was borrowed from British rental platform HURR. The 'Sabina Maxi Dress' she chose was of the floor-length variety, with a modern twist, due to the exaggerated neckline. Kate elevated her showstopping outfit by slipping into a pair of white sparkling stiletto heels by Gianvito Rossi.

© Samir Hussein The royal's hair and makeup were on point as ever; she wore her brunette locks loose and styled in gorgeous waves, and her beauty look was natural, featuring a brown smoky eye and a neutral pink lip color.



© Getty And the show-stopping finish? She accessorized with an emerald green choker that was once owned by William's late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales. Exquisite.

