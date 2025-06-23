Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton nails the off-the-shoulder wedding guest outfit of 2025
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. © Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Princess of Wales nails the off-the-shoulder wedding guest outfit of 2025

Prince William's wife looks incredible in this fashion throwback

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales always dresses impeccably, no matter what time of the year it is, but her summer wardrobe is certainly one to watch.

Not only does the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis go to a variety of monumental events, including Trooping the Colour, Ascot, and Wimbledon in an array of finery, but she also always knows what colours to wear for any formal occasion.

With that in mind, this is why she will always be our wedding guest muse! The wedding season officially starts in May and carries through the hotter months, so it's a fair assumption that the weather will be warm. Yet, you still want to dress appropriately.

Many of Kate's dresses could easily be worn to a wedding if you're a guest, but the off-the-shoulder green dress by Solace London that the royal wore in 2022 at the Earthshot Prize is a locked-in winner in our book.

Prince William created the Earthshot initiative© Getty

It shows a hint of skin with the bandeau cut, but still hugely respectable, and green isn't a competing colour with bridal white. Plus, the light fabric of the style is great for an all-day event.

The Princess of Wales in green dress beside william© Getty

We'll never forget this look! For the highly-anticipated occasion, the mother-of-three floored crowds in the Hollywood gown for the glittering event.

The Princess of Wales beside William© Getty

It's also worth noting that Kate actually rented her dress, too, something that many guests do. Not only is it sustainable, but it takes the stress out of buying something you may not wear again.

Princess Kate at the The Earthshot Prize in 2022© Karwai Tang

Kate's dress was borrowed from British rental platform HURR. The 'Sabina Maxi Dress' she chose was of the floor-length variety, with a modern twist, due to the exaggerated neckline.

Kate elevated her showstopping outfit by slipping into a pair of white sparkling stiletto heels by Gianvito Rossi.

A close-up photo of Princess Kate at the Earthshot Prize in 2022© Samir Hussein

The royal's hair and makeup were on point as ever; she wore her brunette locks loose and styled in gorgeous waves, and her beauty look was natural, featuring a brown smoky eye and a neutral pink lip color.

The Princess of Wales wearing a green dress and emerald choker at the Earthshot Prize© Getty

And the show-stopping finish? She accessorized with an emerald green choker that was once owned by William's late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales. Exquisite.

