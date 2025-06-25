Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's back-bearing dress is spot on as 2025's heatwave kicks in
Pippa Middleton arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House in London© Corbis via Getty Images

Dressing for the heatwave is simple - let the Princess of Wales' sister be your guide..

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales' sister always looks impeccable, and it appears that good style runs in the family, as her little sister Pippa Middleton is always top of the chic list, too.

The UK is experiencing serious heat right now as summer 2025 gets to a roaring start, and it can be so hard to know what to wear, especially if you have a special event to go to. How do you keep cool yet still look super stylish?

Pippa is the perfect example of dressing exquisitely as the weather heats up, and back in 2013 at a red carpet event, the mother-of-three showed how to look effortlessly chic, in this dazzling colour block, black and orange, floor-length dress.

Pippa Middleton attends the Boodles Boxing Ball in 2013© Getty Images
Pippa attends the Boodles Boxing Ball in 2013, wearing a halterneck dress

Even though the dress appeared to be woven with lots of material, it still looked light and airy - and that's because it was cut in a halterneck style.

Pippa Middleton arrives at The Boodles Boxing Ball at The Grosvenor House Hotel on September 21, 2013 in London, England. © UK Press via Getty Images
Pippa's dress was backless

 The back-bearing style looked elegant from the front, letting her lovely athletic arms do all the talking. The colour combination complemented her wonderful golden brown skin tone, too.

Pippa's little white dress

Pippa may be the sister of Princess Kate, but as she is not an official member of the royal family,  she never has to worry about the royal style rules that her sister has to adhere to, meaning she can be a little more risky with her wardrobe.

Pippa Middleton sighting on September 29, 2011 in London, England.© FilmMagic
Pippa looked stunning in her little white dress

A case in point was back in 2011. The wife of James Matthews was snapped looking fresh and ethereal in a white, above-the-knee dress as she grabbed a coffee from Pret.

Pippa Middleton on street in white dress© Getty
Pippa carried a red bag as she picked up her Pret coffee

The pretty frock looked as if it was made from cotton, with flattering cap sleeves and a sweetheart-style neckline. 

The tanned mother wore her hair loose and relaxed, with large sunglasses and a gentle pop of colour in the form of a red handbag.

Pippa's bridesmaid dress

Pippa exploded onto royal radars at the wedding of her sister, when she wed Prince William in 2011. Her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress had the world transfixed. 

Apil 2011, Pippa Middleton with Grace van Cutsem (L) and Eliza Lopez (R) arrive for the marriage of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Getty
Pippa at the royal wedding in 2011

Pippa told the US programme Today that she had no idea the figure-hugging frock would bring such focus to her. "It was completely unexpected," she told host Matt Lauer. "The plan was not for it to be a significant dress and to just blend in with the train."

