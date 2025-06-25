Pippa Middleton could be a Bond girl in above-the-knee gold wedding guest dress

Just two months after shooting to fame as her sister's bridesmaid, Pippa Middleton joined the Princess of Wales for another high-profile appearance at Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin's nuptials in June 2011.

Well accustomed to having cameras trained on her every move, former party planner Pippa remained composed as she made her way into St. Michael and All Angels Church in Lambourn, England.

She looked incredible in a grey patterned scoop-neck dress that fell to just above her knees, layering a coat over the top to keep away the cooler summer breeze. The knee-length coat dress was made from a shimmering gold material and finished with embellished cuffs, with Pippa using just one button to ensure her ensemble underneath remained visible.

A metallic clutch bag, ebony heels and a matching fascinator completed her look, while her sister followed the same outfit formula. Kate also opted for a patterned black and white dress that fell to her knees, but she displayed the fitted silhouette by forgoing a coat.

© Getty The Princess of Wales and her sister Pippa Middleton twinned in monochromatic dresses for Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin's 2011 wedding

Black accessories, including almost identical heels to Pippa, added a polished finish to her outfit, while the sisters both wore drop earrings and styled their long brunette hair into bouncy waves.

The one notable difference was that Princess Kate displayed her new wedding ring, layered next to her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Pippa's wedding moment

© Getty Pippa Middleton caught the attention of the world in her stunning Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress

Pippa revealed she did not realise the scale of the public interest in her sister's royal wedding with Prince William in April 2011 until after it took place.

She said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph: "We saw it as just a family wedding. We all took on the roles as any family would. Even walking through the Abbey, I didn't see the TV cameras, so to me it was just performing in front of a lot of people, not necessarily the whole world."

Pippa Middleton opened up about the media interest following the royal wedding

On the subject of her iconic white bridesmaid dress by Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created Kate's bridal look, Pippa added that the attention she received was "completely unexpected. The plan was not for it to be a significant dress and to just blend in with the train."

For now, it remains in her wardrobe at home, a special memory of a family event. However, she hopes to one day share those memories with her children, Arthur, Grace and Rose, with her husband James Matthews.

"I haven't worn it since. But I think I'll just keep it there. I think it's the sort of thing that I'm sure I'll bring out if someone wanted to see it or my children one day want to see it, then I'll show them," she told Today's Matt Lauer.