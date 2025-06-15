Pippa Middleton's little white dress is a lot shorter than sister Kate's

Pippa Middleton always looks chic, and we tend to see the sister of the Princess of Wales more when the sun shines. After all, she's a regular at Wimbledon and is often snapped taking a walk, out and about in London.

We enjoy looking through fashion throwbacks of the gorgeous mother-of-three, which feel as if they were taken only last week, due to the classic nature of all her outfits.

Pippa has never been a woman to take on fads and passing trends; she has always chosen to invest in timeless pieces.

© FilmMagic Pippa looked stunning in a white dress back in 2011

We adore this picture of the brunette beauty out and about in London in 2011, a few months after her sister married Prince William. Looking ethereal and fabulous, the wife of James Matthews was seen grabbing a coffee from Pret (so relatable!) and wearing a stunning little white dress to boot.

© Getty Kate wearing a white dress in 2014

Now, the little white dress (AKA the LWD) is a trending item for summer 2025, so although she wore this pretty staple fourteen years ago, she could absolutely step out in it now, and it would still be en vogue. The dress looked as if it was made from cotton, with flattering cap sleeves and a sweetheart-style neckline. The tanned mother wore her hair loose and relaxed, with large sunglasses and added a gentle pop of colour, in the form of a red handbag.

© Getty Kate's dresses have to be a certain length

The hemline was high above the knee - something that, as a non-royal, Pippa never has to worry about.

Princess Kate, on the other hand, adheres to the royal style royals and mostly wears her hemlines below the knee, favouring the midi dress whilst on royal appointments.

Royal fashion rules

There are plenty of royal fashion rules. Tights are meant to be worn for public engagements if one is wearing an item where the legs are on show. Another big one is to only wear black when in mourning. Despite the shade being the most fashionable colour out there, it really should only be reserved for funerals, according to royal protocol.

© Getty Images Hats must be worn for formal occasions

A third rule, which is pretty rigorous, is royal hats. HELLO previously spoke to former royal butler and etiquette expert Grant Harrold, who served as personal butler to the then-Prince Charles at Highgrove for six years.

He explained that for formal engagements, hats are a must. Royal protocol dictates that hats must be worn from 6 am until 6 pm sharp. The rule is thought to date back to the 1850s when it was considered improper for upper-class and noble women to show their hair in public.

© Getty Hats are a 'must'

Grant clarified: "There was a rule that stated ladies could wear hats from the morning at 6 am until 6 pm. After this, they would wear tiaras if they were married. If they didn’t wear tiaras, this would mean they were single and looking to mingle. Royal women follow this old etiquette rule."