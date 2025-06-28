Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law oozes elegance in head-to-toe Dior pregnancy outfit

Beatrice Borromeo, who is Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law, is an undeniable European style icon: the Italian journalist and aristocrat has an extensive wardrobe that's easily on par with the other European royal ladies.

Since she married Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco ten years ago, her movie-star-worthy looks and timelessly elegant style, much like her grandmother-in-law Grace Kelly, have captured the hearts of the continent.

Attending the Dior Homme menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, during Paris Fashion week, the pregnant Monaco royal looked as incredible as ever, in a head-to-toe Dior look that couldn't be more flattering.

Beatrice stepped out in a brand-new bespoke Dior shirt dress, which featured quarter-length sleeves, a simple lily of the valley-inspired pattern, paying tribute to Christian Dior's favourite flower, and a chic belted waist, falling just below her knees.

To accessorise, the socialite brought out a small Lady Dior black top-handle bag with a quilted pattern, a pair of low pumps believed to be from the new collection, a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses.

© Getty Images Beatrice Borromeo looked incredible at the Dior Homme show

She also opted for a set of pearl and emerald drop earrings that beautifully coordinated with the pattern on her dress.

Over the years, Beatrice has earned her status as a fashion icon. Scroll down to take a look through some of our favourite looks from the Monaco royal…

© Getty When it comes to the socialite's most incredible looks, it's impossible not to talk about her wedding dress. For her and Pierre Casiraghi's nuptials in Italy back in 2015, Beatrice wore a magnificent white gown with a fitted bodice and full skirt from Giorgio Armani. With a deep V-neckline and elegant draping, the dress made her look truly angelic for the occasion.

© Jacopo Raule On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, the Monaco royal went for patterned velvet maximalism when she appeared at the Venice Film Festival in 2017, a truly left-field and modern style.

© Corbis via Getty Images Beatrice is also more than capable of pulling off that classic co-ordinated Monegasque elegance. For Monaco's National Day in 2022, she opted for a sophisticated structured red skirt suit with a wide-brim hat.

© Marc Piasecki Much like her fellow stylish Monaco royal, Princess Charlene, the 39-year-old loves a fit-and-flare dress. At the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, Beatrice brought out a sleeveless dress with a monochrome houndstooth print and classically feminine A-line skirt.