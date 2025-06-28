Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law oozes elegance in head-to-toe Dior pregnancy outfit
Subscribe
Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law oozes elegance in head-to-toe Dior pregnancy outfit
Beatrice Borromeo attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. © Corbis via Getty Images

Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law oozes elegance in head-to-toe Dior pregnancy outfit

Beatrice Borromeo is married to Monaco royal Pierre Casiraghi

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Beatrice Borromeo, who is Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law, is an undeniable European style icon: the Italian journalist and aristocrat has an extensive wardrobe that's easily on par with the other European royal ladies.

Since she married Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco ten years ago, her movie-star-worthy looks and timelessly elegant style, much like her grandmother-in-law Grace Kelly, have captured the hearts of the continent.

Attending the Dior Homme menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, during Paris Fashion week, the pregnant Monaco royal looked as incredible as ever, in a head-to-toe Dior look that couldn't be more flattering.

Beatrice stepped out in a brand-new bespoke Dior shirt dress, which featured quarter-length sleeves, a simple lily of the valley-inspired pattern, paying tribute to Christian Dior's favourite flower, and a chic belted waist, falling just below her knees.

To accessorise, the socialite brought out a small Lady Dior black top-handle bag with a quilted pattern, a pair of low pumps believed to be from the new collection, a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses.

Beatrice Borromeo attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
Beatrice Borromeo looked incredible at the Dior Homme show

She also opted for a set of pearl and emerald drop earrings that beautifully coordinated with the pattern on her dress.

Over the years, Beatrice has earned her status as a fashion icon. Scroll down to take a look through some of our favourite looks from the Monaco royal…

Beatrice Boromeo in white gown on boat© Getty

When it comes to the socialite's most incredible looks, it's impossible not to talk about her wedding dress.

For her and Pierre Casiraghi's nuptials in Italy back in 2015, Beatrice wore a magnificent white gown with a fitted bodice and full skirt from Giorgio Armani

With a deep V-neckline and elegant draping, the dress made her look truly angelic for the occasion.

Beatrice Borromeo steps off a boat in Venice wearing a pink-and-black velvet gown with structured stripes and high-neck detailing during the film festival.© Jacopo Raule

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, the Monaco royal went for patterned velvet maximalism when she appeared at the Venice Film Festival in 2017, a truly left-field and modern style.

Beatrice Borromeo stands with her family in a red structured suit and matching wide-brim hat, coordinating with her sons' red velvet trousers.© Corbis via Getty Images

Beatrice is also more than capable of pulling off that classic co-ordinated Monegasque elegance. For Monaco's National Day in 2022, she opted for a sophisticated structured red skirt suit with a wide-brim hat.

Media Image© Marc Piasecki

Much like her fellow stylish Monaco royal, Princess Charlene, the 39-year-old loves a fit-and-flare dress.

At the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, Beatrice brought out a sleeveless dress with a monochrome houndstooth print and classically feminine A-line skirt.

LISTEN: Prince William's climate activism

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More