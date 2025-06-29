Pippa Middleton's rarely-seen floaty shorts are a Glastonbury 2025 must-have

The Princess of Wales' sister rarely wears shorts, but the pair she was seen in in 2011 are a must-have for festivals this summer, especially Glastonbury this weekend.

Pippa Middleton, now 41, was seen out in London sporting a pair of lovely red floral shorts with a frilly hem and cinched waist.

Her summery shorts, which would pair perfectly with wellies for a day at Glastonbury, were teamed with a black V-neck tee and a single-breasted blazer.

© Shutterstock Pippa Middleton rocked floaty shorts while out in London

Pippa also wore a pair of red ballet flats – a style of shoe which has come back in fashion this year. Rounding off her look, the middle child of Michael and Carole Middleton added a pair of aviator shades and carried a black, slouchy studded bag.

© Shutterstock Pippa's shorts would be perfect for a day at Glastonbury

Pippa's sporty shorts

Other than Pippa's floral shorts, she has only ever been spotted publicly in sports shorts. In June 2011, Pippa competed in the GE Blenheim Triathlon at Blenheim Palace, donning a pair of running shorts with a tank top and New Balance trainers.

© Getty Images Pippa Middleton donned running shorts during the Blenheim Triathlon

Meanwhile, the mother of three was spotted on a run in London where she rocked longer cycling shorts and a Nike tee.

© Martin Karius/Shutterstock Sporty Pippa sported cycling shorts while out on a run

The exception to the rule came later in 2011 when she attended the Eyes Wide Shut Masquerade charity event at Club Public in London with Prince Harry's former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

© Shutterstock Pippa Middleton rocked purple shorts to a charity event

Her vibrant purple shorts were styled with a matching magenta jumper, tights, and black boots.

Pippa's summer staple

The red ballet flats, which Pippa wore with her red shorts, were a staple of her 2011 wardrobe – and a major hit this season.

© Getty Pippa Middleton is seen arriving at The Frick Collection on the streets of Manhattan

Pippa took her crimson pumps Stateside, jumping out of a New York taxi in the trendy footwear and a red skater dress.

© Getty Pippa Middleton sighted in Kensington

Meanwhile, she was once spotted on a coffee run wearing the pumps with a white sundress, which featured a scooped neckline and capped sleeves.

© Getty Images Kate took inspiration from sister Pippa in Australia

It was similar to an above-the-knee sundress her sister wore while on a public engagement three years later. Kate attended a lifesaving event on Manley Beach in Sydney during her and William's three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.

© Getty Kate teamed her broderie dress with a pair of brown wedges

Her lovely Zimmermann dress, which seemingly took inspiration from her sister Pippa, featured a similar knee-grazing skirt but had three-quarter length sleeves.