Pippa Middleton makes incredible announcement – but fans are divided

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews have been the owners of Bucklebury Farm since on 2020 and on Friday, the farm's social media pages made quite the announcement.

The establishment announced it was starting the countdown to Christmas with bookings for its Santa's Grotto going on sale soon. Alongside in image of a poster featuring a winking Father Christmas, a caption read: "Is it too soon to mention... Father Christmas?! Because guess what — Father Christmas Grotto tickets at Bucklebury Farm will be on sale very soon!

"We know it's only Summer and you are probably lighting your BBQ as we speak, but magic takes planning — and the elves are already hard at work! Keep your eyes peeled... you won't want to miss out on the festive fun!"

Pippa's farm is getting ready for Christmas View post on Instagram

Plenty of the farm's followers were very excited, as one shared: "Not too soon, need to get organised before baby number 2 arrives," while a second commented: "Only 6 months to go! Never too early," and a third added: "Never too soon to be thinking about Christmas."

However, a few weren't yet in the Christmas spirit, as one said: "It's still summer," and several others posted shocked face emojis.

The farm

Pippa and James purchased Bucklebury Farm for £1.5 million shortly after they wed, and the farm then became part of their existing estate in Bucklebury, which they acquired for £15 million in 2022.

The couple's private home is a short distance from the farm and sits on the estate, which is closed off from the public.

© Shutterstock Pippa and James own Bucklebury farm

The estate, as a whole, is made up of more than 150 acres of land, so Pippa and James have an abundance of space for their family to enjoy.

On Bucklebury, Pippa also runs The Lodge, which typically opens in the summer and is available to rent for summer stays, parties, yoga and Pilates classes, hot desking and more.