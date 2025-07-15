Prince William replicates 'self-soothing' appearance from 30 years ago in uncanny photo

Prince William has never known life out of the spotlight, with almost every move captured on camera.

For his most recent appearance with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, William looked quietly confident as he watched the Gentlemen's Singles Final on Centre Court at Wimbledon. But there was an underlying message in his body language.

Looking dapper in the heat, William wore pale trousers, a navy blue double-breasted blazer with gold buttons, and a patterned tie that matched his pocket square.

The look was almost identical to his outfit 30 years ago, when the 13-year-old joined his parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince Harry, at V.J Day in 1995.

Prince William was spotted biting his lip at Wimbledon 2025

Not only was his attire almost identical on both occasions, but he also carried through the same quiet "self-soothing" gestures into adulthood.

Not only was his attire almost identical on both occasions, but he also carried through the same quiet "self-soothing" gestures into adulthood.

Body language expert Darren Stanton previously explained how the future King's nerves shine through without him realising.

King Charles' son was pictured clasping his hands over the weekend

Referring specifically to his royal wedding in 2011, Darren said William "appeared tense" and "was constantly clasping his hands together, which is a sign of apprehension and nerves. I also noticed him biting his lip frequently, which is a common self-soothing gesture used for reassurance."

Aside from his big day with Princess Kate, William has also displayed these ticks in 1995 and 2025, suggesting that he occasionally feels the pressure of being in the spotlight, despite his outward composure.

Wales family's Wimbledon day out

The Princess of Wales has passed on her love of tennis to her children, with Prince George first attending Wimbledon in 2022 and his younger sister Charlotte making her royal box debut in 2023.

In 2025, both joined their parents to watch Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final, before they met the former following the match.

Jannik spilt what was discussed in the post-match meet-and-greet with the royal family.

"In the beginning, I didn't know what to say. I asked the kids if they play tennis and asked them what kind of rackets they play with, these kind of things."

The tennis star, who is the first Italian to win a singles title at Wimbledon, gave the two young royals signed tennis balls, alongside a third for their younger brother, Prince Louis, who was not present.

Jannik expressed his gratitude for the meeting during the press conference, saying: "You see how much they care about tennis and the sport itself. It's very prestigious. I've been lucky to meet her and the whole family, and it was a very nice moment."