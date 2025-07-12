Prince William's 'trendy' hair transformation Princess Kate was forced to address

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's 'trendy' hair transformation Princess Kate was forced to publicly address
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England. The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will take part in events from May 5th to May 8th to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the Second World War in Europe.© WireImage

The Prince of Wales has once again switched up his hairstyles

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When Prince William appeared with a beard for the first time back in November, he sent royal watchers into an inimitable craze. However, he's switched things up again, and this time, his hair's looking even better than ever.

In an incredibly quiet move just before the state visit from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, the Prince of Wales appears to have had his hair changed once again.

Stepping out alongside his wife, Princess Kate, on Tuesday, to greet the French couple, the 43-year-old debuted his new hairstyle, which appeared to be shorter than ever: a buzzcut. 

Princess Kate and Prince William riding alongside two French politicians© Getty Images
Prince William stepped out in a fresh buzzcut earlier this week

Buzzcuts have been an on-and-off trend for 25 years, especially since David Beckham debuted the style back in the 2000s.

Jon Hala, a celebrity stylist who has worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kate Moss, called the cut a "clean, masculine and bold look", noting that it's also "one of the easiest cuts to replicate", which certainly helped its trendy status.

David with buzz cut in 2000© Getty
David Beckham rocked a buzzcut in the 2000s

Additionally, Luke Sawyer, creative director and hairstylist at Taylor Taylor London, believes it's the "ultimate low-maintenance look" with a persisting popularity for a good reason.

"In recent years, celebrities like Zayn Malik, Kanye West and Timothée Chalamet have embraced versions of the cut, proving its enduring status as a symbol of reinvention and understated power".

Zayn Malik in a black suit© Dave J Hogan
To this day, A-listers from Zayn Malik to Timothée Chalamet have rocked the style

Prince William is the latest to hop onto the craze, perhaps as a part of a gradual image reinvention for his early 40s, which he kicked off with the beard.

Princess Kate has thoughts on her husband's beard

Back in March, the Princess of Wales made an incredibly rare and candid comment about Prince William's beard during a St Patrick's Day celebration at Wellington Barracks.

While having a conversation with some section commanders in the bar, Princess Kate addressed the son of King Charles' beard, hinting that she was uncertain about just how long he was intending to stick to the look.

Kate wore a green coat and the gold shamrock brooch© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales is believed to be a fan of the beard

"These trends come and go," she said. "I was saying to my husband, I'm not sure how long he's going to keep his for."

It seems she may have underestimated the heir to the throne, as it looks like this style might be here to stay!

