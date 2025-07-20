Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's 'fashion risk' with 4-inch gladiator heels
Princess Kate smiling in printed green and blue dress with bob haircut© Getty

Princess Kate's 'fashion risk' with 4-inch gladiator heels

20 July marks seven years since Kate and William toured Germany

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is known for her impeccable sartorial tastes, and her shoe collection is as much an indicator of her fashion icon status as her evening gowns and stylish suits.

On this day in 2017, Kate, now 43, wore perhaps her highest heels to date as she stepped out to attend a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, the last original dancehall in Berlin, on the second day of her and Prince William's visit to Germany.

The royal was seen sporting four-inch heels, a pair of scalloped suede sandals by Prada with a Markus Lupfer printed midi dress.

The gladiator-style shoe featured three straps that climbed up the foot and ankle, and the stiletto heel meant they were positioned on the more precarious end of Kate's shoe spectrum when it came to the likelihood of them causing a stumble.

Kate in printed midi dress beside William© Getty
Kate rocked the Prada heels on her Germany tour with William

Fashion stylist, Angela Kyte, tells HELLO!: "The Princess of Wales is typically known for her polished, classic footwear, so the choice of strappy, nude gladiator-style heels here was a rare, unexpected shift. 

Kate and William talking to a man© Getty
Kate and William attended a reception with creatives at Claerchens Ballhaus

"The shoes offer a breezy, bohemian edge to her otherwise demure, pastel-green and blue printed dress. While the soft neutral tone keeps them elegant and event-appropriate, the crisscross straps and exposed ankle bring a modern sensuality that we rarely see in her public style."

She adds: "They work well in context for a summer garden setting, but feel a little informal compared to her usual court shoe polish. It’s a look that subtly nods to trend, but without fully embracing fashion risk."

Kate's re-wear

Though perhaps one of her more daring pairs of shoes, Kate has worn the Prada scalloped sandals on two other public occasions.

princess kate 2017 garden party red bardot off the shoulder dress© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate attended the Ambassador's Residence in Berlin

The day before, the then-Duchess of Cambridge attended a garden party in Berlin wearing an off-the-shoulder red Alexander McQueen dress with a tiered silhouette with the designer heels.

princess kate wearing red off the shoulder dress© Getty Images
Kate looked stunning in red with her Prada heels

Meanwhile, the scalloped skyscraper heels formed part of her beautiful wedding guest outfit in 2023.  Kate, along with William, attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding in Amman. 

Princess Kate and Prince William made a regal couple© Alamy
Princess Kate wore the heels under her Elie Saab dress

Here, Kate wore her Prada heels with a breathtaking Elie Saab gown from the Lebanese designer's fall/winter 2017 collection. The scalloped detail on the shoes teamed nicely with the intricate embroidery on the gown.

