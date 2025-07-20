Celebrities are loving this Princess Kate and Meghan Markle-approved British brand

The Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are not only the ultimate royal fashion icons, but also big champions of British design.

Their style might differ, but there are some brands that they both love and wear often, such as Aquazzura - their bow-tie pumps have often been spotted on Kate and Meghan, as well as Princess Eugenie, during official engagements - or the Edinburgh-based fashion brand Strathberry.

Strathberry bags are now almost synonymous with royal style, as many members of the royal family - including the Princess of Wales and Meghan, as well as Zara Tindall and Duchess Sophie - have been sporting their creations for years.

The future Queen wore a navy Strathberry clutch during her royal tour of Scotland in 2021. At the time, Leeanne Hundleby,

Princess Kate looked elegant carrying a Strathberry clutch on Garter Day

The Princess continued to wear the brand on many occasions, including during the 'Together at Christmas' concert in 2023 and, more recently, on Garter Day this past June, when she paired her outfit with a white Strathberry clutch to complete her ethereal look.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is also a well-known fan of the brand. She has been spotted wearing it since her royal debut in 2017, when she sported one of the brand’s midi totes during her first official engagement alongside Prince Harry in Nottingham in December that year.

Over the last few months, the brand seems to have caught the attention of the Hollywood elite, with many actresses choosing the family-run Scottish brand over the usual big names.

Pamela Anderson looks chic in New York City

Pamela Anderson was spotted out in New York carrying Strathberry’s iconic Mosaic Bag in vanilla, the same design (and colour) owned by the Princess of Wales. The actress was wearing a green ensemble while promoting her new film ‘Naked Gun’, exuding sophistication with her chic new hairstyle.

Another American fashionista who loves this British designer is entrepreneur, socialite and HELLO! cover star Olivia Palermo, who wore the brand’s Georgia mini bag out in New York earlier this month.

Other noticeable fans of the brand on the other side of the pond are actress Katie Holmes, acclaimed singers Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, and ‘Gossip Girl’ actress and style icon Kelly Rutherford.

Jodie Comer at Wimbledon

Over in the UK, the brand was popular at Wimbledon this year, with famous names like Jodie Comer wearing it during the men’s final.

The ‘Killing Eve’ star looked gorgeous in a grey dress that hugged her figure, Jimmy Choo Elsy sandals and Strathberry’s Mini Tote in chestnut.

British actresses Marissa Abela and Jessica Plummer were also photographed carrying two different designs from the brand at Wimbledon. Abela carried Strathberry’s Charlotte Midi Drawstring in oxblood, while Plummer chose Strathberry’s Crescent Moon in black for the exciting final between Sinner and Alcaraz.