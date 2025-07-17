Princess Eugenie gives fitted wedding guest dress a new lease of life

Princess Eugenie proved her penchant for an outfit re-wear as she attended the wedding of a close celebrity friend.

Heading to the nuptials of Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin to Bernard Lagrange in May, photos which only entered the public domain this week showed that she wore the 'Dubois Plissé Midi Dress in Olive' by Joseph, as exclusively identified by style expert Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram.

It was the same dress that Eugenie wore last June when she attended the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral.

© Getty Eugenie restyled her dress from a 2024 wedding

The Joseph dress featured a fitted long-sleeve top with a V-shaped neckline and an asymmetrical pleated skirt. Though the small snippet of Eugenie at Night Shift actress Phoebe's wedding failed to reveal Eugenie's accessories, when she wore the green dress to the Westminster wedding, the royal dressed up her look with a netted hat and cream heels with crossover straps.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Eugenie debuted the dress at the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral

Princess Eugenie's summer looks

More recently, Princess Eugenie attended the Tate Modern 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala in London. She nailed simple summer chic in a broderie anglaise dress with a square neckline and peplum silhouette.

© Getty Images The royal looked sublime in a bridal-white Self-Portrait dress

The floaty Self-Portrait look was paired with the 'Brigitte Camel Satin Mules' by Staud, and she showcased her playful sense of style with the mushroom-shaped earrings by Sophie Lis.

© Getty Images Eugenie at the Tate Modern's 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

Eugenie also added a pop of colour with a statement bag, a sophisticated, quilted coral number by Chanel.

Earlier, she attended Royal Ascot on day five of the horse racing event. The mother of two made a statement in a red gown by Whistles with a keyhole neckline and short sleeves.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie was chic in red at Royal Ascot

She also rocked the monochrome moment with the 'Newmarket Pillbox' hat in red by Emmy London and tied the outfit together with the 'Deveuve Bow Tie 85' pumps by Aquazzura and the 'Amor Fati Beige Leather Shoulder Bag' by Spanish brand, M2MALLETIER.

© Getty Princess Eugenie rocked vampy eyeshadow

Eugenie's passion projects

As Eugenie enjoys time off with her sons, August and Ernest, and husband Jack Brooksbank, royal fans look forward to her outfit choices as she continues her work with causes close to her heart.

© Instagram Eugenie celebrated World Ocean Day with two special people in June

Last year, she chose a beige crossover jacket and black trousers as she sat down with HELLO! as she visited Christie’s to see the Blue: Art for the Ocean, which was auctioned to raise funds for Blue Marine Foundation.

"It's been a year in the making," Eugenie told HELLO!. "And so coming into the gallery today and actually seeing all the art on the walls that this committee has spent a year doing, it's really fantastic to see the hard work, but also the dedication from these artists.

© Instagram/Princess Eugenie Eugenie visited the Blue: Art for the Ocean exhibition

"Artists now, they're asked a lot to commit work to charity auctions. I think it's a credit to them, but I also think it's a credit to the charity and to Blue Marine for the work they do. You know, they really put their money, where their mouth is."

