Princess Charlotte's 'age-appropriate' denim skirt is a durable classic

Denim skirts are also a unique item of clothing in that they are one of the few pieces that can personally transition a wardrobe, no matter the age of the wearer, through the seasons.

Stylist Oriona Robb says Princess Charlotte's denim skirt is a standout example of how children’s fashion can be both practical and stylish. "As a transitional piece, denim offers the durability kids need for play while maintaining a polished silhouette suitable for public appearances or family outings," she says.

"The medium wash is seasonless and pairs effortlessly with everything from warm tights and boots in autumn to lighter layers in spring."