Princess Charlotte's 'age-appropriate' denim skirt is a durable classic

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children delighted royal fans on Tuesday as they appeared in a video shot by John Shinner to mark Prince George's 12th birthday.
In the video, captured in Norfolk near the family's residence at Anmer Hall, Princess Charlotte, 10, was seen wearing a denim skirt.
Charlotte's 'Girls Darkwash Denim Skirt' by Cyrillus featured two pockets and a button-down design. It was paired with the 'Ling' top by the same brand, which had a Peter Pan collar, as well as the brand's 'Girls Jacquard Filles' cardigan in a deep green hue.
The princess also wore tights and boots. The denim skirt was a rather unexpected item for a summer video. However, the video is believed to have been shot earlier in the year as a photo from the same day was shared on William and Kate's official Instagram account to mark Father's Day in June.
Denim skirts are also a unique item of clothing in that they are one of the few pieces that can personally transition a wardrobe, no matter the age of the wearer, through the seasons.
Stylist Oriona Robb says Princess Charlotte's denim skirt is a standout example of how children’s fashion can be both practical and stylish. "As a transitional piece, denim offers the durability kids need for play while maintaining a polished silhouette suitable for public appearances or family outings," she says.
"The medium wash is seasonless and pairs effortlessly with everything from warm tights and boots in autumn to lighter layers in spring."
Fashion expert Angela Kyte adds that Charlotte's skirt is also elevated in its appearance: "The silhouette is age-appropriate yet quietly elevated, making it versatile enough for both casual outings and more formal moments. It's the kind of thoughtful, high-low balance we increasingly see in luxury children's fashion, where heritage style meets contemporary functionality."
A special tribute to Kate
Charlotte also showed that she is growing up in how she borrowed an accessory from her mother's wardrobe.
The young royal donned the cashmere check scarf from Kiltane that Kate wore on Christmas Day in 2024. Kate, too, styled it with a green look, but rather than a cardigan, the future queen opted for an Alexander McQueen coat.
Princess Charlotte's summer wardrobe highlights
Prior to the video marking George's birthday, Charlotte was seen with her older brother, as well as her parents, at the Wimbledon final.
Here, she wore a bespoke dress by Sarah Burton in white which featured a black frill on the front and a tiered skirt. It was teamed with a pair of Papouelli shoes, the 'Sienna' style to be specific, and a new addition to her jewellery collection – the 'Snake Chain Slider Bracelet' by Pandora with accompanying silver charms.
Once Charlotte took her seat in the Royal Box beside Kate, she popped on a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and, for the first time in public, donned nail polish in a bright candy pink hue.
Charlotte also wore her Papouelli shoes in June when she attended the Trooping the Colour parade. On this occasion, she matched her stylish mum in an aquamarine dress with white trim and floaty short sleeves.