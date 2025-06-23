Princess Eugenie's 'secret' clip-in hair extension she hid at Ascot 2025

Princess Eugenie arguably stole the show at Ascot this year, wearing a variety of incredible outfits as she was pictured alongside the royal family.

The mother-of-two looked as chic as ever in her glamorous looks, but we also noticed how fabulous her rich brunette mane looked, too. On Friday, we observed that her brown hair looked distinctively longer.

Eugenie, 35, is known for her thick and full, shoulder-length hair, but her ponytail looked longer, finishing halfway down her back. Stunning!

© Getty Images Eugenie's hair looked super long

So, we called in the experts. Tatiana Karelina, an international hair extension specialist who works with many celebrities, gave us her professional opinion.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie is known for having hair that finishes just past her shoulders

"Hair pieces are such a brilliant styling tool - especially at prestigious events like Royal Ascot, where each day brings a fresh opportunity to express yourself," the talented professional told HELLO!. "Whether it’s to add volume, length, or structure, a well-integrated piece can enhance your look effortlessly and give you that elevated, camera-ready finish."

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during day five of Royal Ascot

She added: "Throughout this year’s Ascot, Princess Eugenie has showcased an elegant range of hairstyles, from the structured low ponytail with a soft wave on Day 3 to the glossy tucked-back updo worn with her wide-brimmed white hat on Day 4. These styles leaned into sophistication and minimalism, keeping her look fresh and modern."

© Getty Princess Eugenie's hair and makeup looked immaculate

"By the final day, she stepped out in a vibrant red dress, and it’s possible she amped up her look with the help of a subtle hairpiece. The added volume and length gave her hair a fuller, cascading effect—especially when paired with the bold fascinator. If she did use a piece, it was beautifully colour-matched and blended, giving a natural, seamless result."

Extensions are the way to go, according to Tatiana. "As a professional, I always encourage clients to embrace these options," she mused. "Hair pieces aren’t about hiding; it’s about celebrating. They offer flexibility, room for creativity, and definitely a boost of confidence. With the properly matched hair piece, they enhance your look as well as complement your outfit, in a way that feels effortless and authentic, just like Princess did this during Ascot."