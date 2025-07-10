Princess Anne debuts her first hairstyle change in 50 years

The Princess Royal made an incredibly dramatic style shift, for the first time in decades, and it's sent royal watchers into a complete frenzy.

For as long as many of us can remember, Princess Anne has worn her hair in a bouffant updo for her public appearances, in a style inspired by the late 60s and early 70s.

However, for the state banquet held at Windsor Castle by her brother King Charles and sister-in-law Queen Camilla, she brought out something hugely different.

© Getty Images The Princess Royal wore her hair in a different style for the first time in 50 years

Attending alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne showed up in a hairstyle bearing a much closer resemblance to a low chignon, as a twisted bun updo with a side parting.

Princess Anne's subtle changes to her hair

Though this has been the Princess Royal's first major transformation to her hairstyle in 50 years, she has made some smaller and more subtle alterations in the meantime.

At the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall last November, the 74-year-old sported a gorgeously sophisticated outfit, with a sculpted black dress layered under a tailored suit jacket, elevated by its chic satin lapels.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne's hair looked much darker than usual in November

However, the star of the show was her hair, which looked slightly different to her usual 'do. Though she kept it pinned up in her signature balletic chignon, her hair appeared much darker than usual, suggesting perhaps a well-done dye job.

The Princess Royal has sported her signature hairdo for five decades

Recent royal watchers may not be accustomed to seeing Princess Anne with her hair long, but it was a considerably more common occurrence in her younger years.

Back in 1967, she `, which is incredibly rare these days, and looked completely different from how she does now.

© Getty Princess Anne sported a bob haircut at Wimbledon in 1967

The then-16-year-old British royal opted for a button-up collared coat, wearing her long locks down in the most classy sleek bob – a very different look!

However, even more surprising is a photograph from 1983, when Princess Anne was pictured leaving the 2UE building in North Sydney after being interviewed by radio presenter John Laws.

© Fairfax Media Archives Princess Anne's extremely long hair was shown in a rare archival photograph from 1983

For that occasion, she had her hair in a half-up, half-down style; the top half of her hair was pinned into her signature quiff, while the back revealed an incredibly long mane that fell just above her waist.