Princess Beatrice makes waves in 'pioneer girl' skirt for special outing

Princess Beatrice loves nothing more than her bold patterns: her incredible wardrobe is filled with an extensive array of gorgeous gowns with the most striking designs.

Once again, the sister of Princess Eugenie has stepped out in a beautiful patterned skirt for an incredibly special outing with her children, including a surprise appearance from baby Athena.

Making a surprise appearance on The Mall to congratulate the Lionesses following their glorious victory at the Euros, Princess Beatrice dialled back the glamour and opted for something more simple, but nevertheless super stylish.

The 36-year-old wore a beautiful white crewneck jumper, which she paired with a magnificent patterned maxi skirt from Brazilian womenswear brand Farm Rio.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Beatrice wore a beautiful maxi skirt for the special outing

Royal fashion blog @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified the piece as the 'Blue Superbloom Tapestry Buttoned Maxi Skirt, a gorgeously vibrant piece that blends floral and abstract patterns truly living up to its 'tapestry' name.

The skirt, which is on sale right now for £124 / $125, is eye-catching but with a bit of whimsy, making it a perfect statement piece to take a simpler ensemble to another level.

Princess Beatrice is one of the most fashion-forward British royals

According to Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s fashion and beauty news editor, the cousin of Prince William is always ahead of the game when it comes to her dress sense.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice championed The Vampire's Wife before Princess Kate wore the brand

"Princess Beatrice often wears IT girl brands before any other royal," she points out. "She was the first royal lady to wear The Vampire's Wife to Ellie Goulding's wedding and the Princess of Wales soon followed suit.

"Farm Rio is a fabulous brand that is known for embracing bold prints and a plethora of shades. Seeing Beatrice rocking such a statement piece is a pioneering moment as it's fun, playful and slightly boho. I wonder if the other royal ladies will get in on the action soon?"

Princess Beatrice's whole outfit was fantastic

To complement the skirt, Princess Beatrice also donned a pair of bright red Mary Janes from Rothy's for a bold colour contrast from the softer colours of the jumper and skirt.

© Getty Princess Beatrice was joined by her family on The Mall

I love the outfit: the skirt could be straight off the walls of a gallery with its magnificent pattern, and the flowy silhouette makes for a casual but classy look that I think really works.

Adding a bit of bold colour with the shoes to break up the softer colours also makes the look a little more visually intriguing – even when she's dressing down a little, Princess Beatrice is never boring.

