Princess Kate's bridal white mini skirt that never got another outing

The Princess of Wales is a major fan of a re-wear, and we love her for it. But in 2012, she rocked a daring skirt that she has never been seen in again.

On 10 August 2012, the then-Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at the Women's Hockey bronze medal match between New Zealand and Great Britain on day 14 of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

© Getty Images She attended the Women's Hockey bronze medal match

Kate, now 43, was seen wearing the mini skirt, which was made from white denim and cinched at the waist with a woven leather belt.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate was a noughties It-girl

It was on this rare occasion that Kate stepped out in public in one of the pieces from her pre-royal wardrobe. In 2007, four years before she married into the royal family, the then-girlfriend of Prince William made an appearance at the Badminton Horse Trials in the same skirt, styled with knee-high boots and a navy jumper.

The leg-lengthening number, featuring a shorter hemline than Prince William's wife wears now, was paired with a white Team GB sleeveless top with a V-shaped neckline and heeled wedges during her Olympic outing.

© Getty Images Kate pulled the skirt from her pre-wedding wardrobe

Kate's Olympic attire

It was not the first time the royal was spotted at a match during the London 2012 Olympics, nor was it the first time she had been spotted rocking Team GB merchandise.

The royal watched on as Olympic torchbearer John Hulse took on the torch at Buckingham Palace on its route around Britain to the Olympic Stadium in July 2012.

© Getty Images Kate rocked uber-skinny jeans

She was seen wearing the branded polo with cobalt skinny jeans and the same wedged heels by Stuart Weitzman.

Kate's recent outing

With Kate's white-skirt outing turning 13, it's clear how much her sense of style has evolved. More recently, she was seen on an unannounced outing to the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate wore a Veronica Beard set

Here, the mother-of-three rocked the 'Kona Dickey Jacket' by Veronica Beard with the label's 'Marbeau Pants', as well as a silk blend tank top by Joseph.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate's look conveyed "calm authority"

It was a look that celebrity fashion stylist, Oriona Robb, said conveyed "calm authority."

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate's look is a nod to heritage without feeling dated

"It's a colour long associated with growth, renewal and a grounded sense of presence," the fashion expert told HELLO!. "Worn in a double-breasted silhouette with softly tailored lines, it speaks of both tradition and progression – a nod to heritage without feeling dated."

As a Lifestyle Writer who keeps up with the Princess of Wales' fashion looks, looking back at her white skirt outfit shows how she has come into her own during her time as a working royal, but shows that she was always a budding fashionista.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate's sense fashion has evolved

Her recent clothing choice speaks of her current role. "From a psychological point of view, green is one of the most emotionally intelligent choices a woman in the public eye can make," Oriona said.

"It's soothing, trustworthy, and quietly confident qualities that reflect her role beautifully."