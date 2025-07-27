Princess Kate's 'modern sensuality' with unexpected gladiator wedding guest shoes

The Princess of Wales has attended a number of royal weddings since she married her prince in 2011, but in 2023, she wore her most adventurous wedding guest shoes – and no one noticed.

Kate, now 43, was one of the royal guests at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding, where she wore a billowing Elie Saab gown in a blush pink hue with an embroidered bodice and dramatic full-length sleeves.

© Alamy The floating skirt, which skimmed the floor of the Zahran Palace, concealed her shoes, but she did in fact wear one of her few pairs of gladiator-style pumps. Kate's scalloped Prada heels featured a triple-strap detail that climbed the foot as well as a risky 4.5-inch skinny stiletto heel.



© Alamy Fashion stylist, Angela Kyte, previously told HELLO! of Kate's heels: "The Princess of Wales is typically known for her polished, classic footwear, so the choice of strappy, nude gladiator-style heels here was a rare, unexpected shift."



© Getty Kate's designer re-wear Kate also wore the Prada footwear in 2017 when she attended a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus on the second day of her and Prince William's visit to Germany. "The shoes offer a breezy, bohemian edge to her otherwise demure, pastel-green and blue printed dress," Angela said of this pairing. "While the soft neutral tone keeps them elegant and event-appropriate, the crisscross straps and exposed ankle bring a modern sensuality that we rarely see in her public style."

© Shutterstock Kate's wedding guest accessories Aside from Kate's shoes, the royal accessorised her Jordanian wedding guest look with a pair of statement earrings – Kiki McDonough's 'Morganite Double Drop' earrings, which she wore in 2017 to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding. She also carried a gold clutch by Wilbur and Gussie, which added a subtle element of shimmer to the outfit.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock A second wedding guest look Later in the day, Kate opted for an outfit change to attend Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception. The mother-of-three sported a pink sequinned gown by Jenny Packham and added an array of dazzling accessories.

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock The Lover's Knot tiara stole the show, while the diamond and platinum Greville Chandelier earrings belonging to the late Queen were certainly in close second place, adding a true air of regal elegance to the showstopping ensemble.

