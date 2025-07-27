Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's 'modern sensuality' with unexpected gladiator wedding guest shoes
Catherine smiling with hair on one shoulder© Getty

Princess Kate's 'modern sensuality' with unexpected gladiator wedding guest shoes

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has attended a number of royal weddings since she married her prince in 2011, but in 2023, she wore her most adventurous wedding guest shoes – and no one noticed.

Kate, now 43, was one of the royal guests at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding, where she wore a billowing Elie Saab gown in a blush pink hue with an embroidered bodice and dramatic full-length sleeves. 

Princess Kate and Prince William made a regal couple© Alamy

The floating skirt, which skimmed the floor of the Zahran Palace, concealed her shoes, but she did in fact wear one of her few pairs of gladiator-style pumps. Kate's scalloped Prada heels featured a triple-strap detail that climbed the foot as well as a risky 4.5-inch skinny stiletto heel.

Prince William in suit and Catherine Princess of Wales in blush pink gown© Alamy

Fashion stylist, Angela Kyte, previously told HELLO! of Kate's heels: "The Princess of Wales is typically known for her polished, classic footwear, so the choice of strappy, nude gladiator-style heels here was a rare, unexpected shift."

Kate in printed midi dress beside William© Getty

Kate's designer re-wear

Kate also wore the Prada footwear in 2017 when she attended a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus on the second day of her and Prince William's visit to Germany.

"The shoes offer a breezy, bohemian edge to her otherwise demure, pastel-green and blue printed dress," Angela said of this pairing. "While the soft neutral tone keeps them elegant and event-appropriate, the crisscross straps and exposed ankle bring a modern sensuality that we rarely see in her public style."

kate walking through garden in blush gown beside william in suit© Shutterstock

Kate's wedding guest accessories

Aside from Kate's shoes, the royal accessorised her Jordanian wedding guest look with a pair of statement earrings – Kiki McDonough's 'Morganite Double Drop' earrings, which she wore in 2017 to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding. 

She also carried a gold clutch by Wilbur and Gussie, which added a subtle element of shimmer to the outfit.

Kate and William at Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding Banquet at Al Husseinieh Palace in Amman, Jordan,© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock

A second wedding guest look

Later in the day, Kate opted for an outfit change to attend Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception. The mother-of-three sported a pink sequinned gown by Jenny Packham and added an array of dazzling accessories.

Princess Kate and Queen Mary in tiaras at the wedding reception at the Al Husseiniya palace© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

The Lover's Knot tiara stole the show, while the diamond and platinum Greville Chandelier earrings belonging to the late Queen were certainly in close second place, adding a true air of regal elegance to the showstopping ensemble.

