Princess Kate's 'modern sensuality' with unexpected gladiator wedding guest shoes

The floating skirt, which skimmed the floor of the Zahran Palace, concealed her shoes, but she did in fact wear one of her few pairs of gladiator-style pumps. Kate's scalloped Prada heels featured a triple-strap detail that climbed the foot as well as a risky 4.5-inch skinny stiletto heel.
Fashion stylist, Angela Kyte, previously told HELLO! of Kate's heels: "The Princess of Wales is typically known for her polished, classic footwear, so the choice of strappy, nude gladiator-style heels here was a rare, unexpected shift."
"The shoes offer a breezy, bohemian edge to her otherwise demure, pastel-green and blue printed dress," Angela said of this pairing. "While the soft neutral tone keeps them elegant and event-appropriate, the crisscross straps and exposed ankle bring a modern sensuality that we rarely see in her public style."
Kate's wedding guest accessories
Aside from Kate's shoes, the royal accessorised her Jordanian wedding guest look with a pair of statement earrings – Kiki McDonough's 'Morganite Double Drop' earrings, which she wore in 2017 to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding.
She also carried a gold clutch by Wilbur and Gussie, which added a subtle element of shimmer to the outfit.
A second wedding guest look
Later in the day, Kate opted for an outfit change to attend Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception. The mother-of-three sported a pink sequinned gown by Jenny Packham and added an array of dazzling accessories.
The Lover's Knot tiara stole the show, while the diamond and platinum Greville Chandelier earrings belonging to the late Queen were certainly in close second place, adding a true air of regal elegance to the showstopping ensemble.
