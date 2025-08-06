Princess Kate displays newfound 'authority' in tailored £1.2k look

The Princess of Wales always makes a fashion statement on her public engagements – even on those she doesn't make so public.

Kate, 43, has been seen in new photographs from an unannounced outing in June when she visited the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The royal was seen wearing a gorgeous forest green set – the 'Kona Dickey Jacket' by Veronica Beard (£299/$489), currently discounted from £748, and the brand's 'Marbeau Pants' (£448/$498).

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Her stylish jacket was buttoned up to show off its double-breasted silhouette, and the ever-modern royal scrunched the sleeves up for a more relaxed look. Meanwhile, the trousers featured a tapered waist and wide legs to enhance her statuesque look.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The princess paired the set with a silk blend tank top by Joseph. For a quiet luxury look, Kate kept it simple with her jewellery, wearing just the 'Trinity Earrings in White Gold, Yellow Gold & Rose Gold' by Cartier, which retail for £1,630. Kate's glossy brunette locks were styled in her signature waves with plenty of volume at the root, and her makeup look featured a smokey eye and contoured cheekbones.

© © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Celebrity fashion stylist, Oriona Robb, breaks down the meaning behind this look. "The deep forest green tone immediately conveys calm authority. It's a colour long associated with growth, renewal and a grounded sense of presence," the fashion expert explains. "Worn in a double-breasted silhouette with softly tailored lines, it speaks of both tradition and progression – a nod to heritage without feeling dated."

© Getty Gorgeous in green Though Kate's Veronica Beard suit was a first-time wear, she has been spotted in co-ords of a similar hue on previous engagements. In 2023, Prince William's wife wore a leg-lengthening set to visit AW Hainsworth, a heritage textile mill in Leeds. She opted for a forest green tailored suit by Burberry, again paired with a white top.

© Getty She accessorised with Shyla London earrings, an uber-cool chain necklace by Laura Lombardi, and Emmy London's 'Josie' pumps.

© Alamy Stock Photo Meanwhile, she swapped her forest green for an olive shade earlier this year when she headed to the British Fashion Council's HQ in London to present the Queen Elizabeth II award. On this day, it was particularly important that Kate dress to impress, but of course, she never misses.

© Alamy Stock Photo As a Lifestyle Writer who keeps up to date with the latest royal fashion moments, I think Kate's pairing of a high-neck frilly blouse and flared pants are the perfect combo when paired with heels to create an elongated frame.