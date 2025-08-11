I'm a style writer and I need Zara Tindall's 'rebellious' knee-high boots ASAP

Zara Tindall is the queen of royal fashion when it comes to a day at the races, looking in her element as a former Olympic equestrian as she styles up a storm in A-line dresses and heels.

However, the daughter of Princess Anne also possessed a noughties wardrobe with an edgy flair, often appearing at events in the early 2000s in outfits she'd never wear now, and as HELLO!'s Lifestyle writer, I am obsessed – and there's one look I'll be taking style inspiration from this autumn.

© WireImage In 2006, the niece of King Charles was seen at a BGC Partners fundraising event at Canary Wharf rocking a pair of dark brown leather boots that were knee-high in cut and featured a corset-like lace-up detail on the back. Her daring heeled boots were paired with khaki rolled-up shorts and an apt GBC Charity Day top with the sleeves rolled up.



© WireImage A bronzed Zara also rocked a set of classic noughties accessories – a statement silver watch, small leather shoulder bag, and a pair of dramatic earrings. I'm not alone in adoring Zara's lace-up boots (note to self, purchase brown leather boots for autumn 2025), but fashion stylist Oriona Robb is also on board.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's best racing fashion moments

© WireImage Experts adore Zara's noughties styling "Zara's lace-up knee-high boots were the epitome of mid-2000s statement dressing. With a sleek leather finish, high stiletto heel, and corset-style lacing running the length of the leg, they commanded attention while elongating the silhouette," Oriona tells HELLO!. "The sharply pointed toe gave them a polished, tailored edge. [Meanwhile,] their bold, almost theatrical design captured the confident, slightly rebellious energy of the decade, part power dressing, part playful provocation. "Boots like these became an instant talking point and a go-to piece for making an entrance."

© Getty 2006: the year of Zara's rebellious fashion 2006 was quite the year for Zara sartorially, as she took fashion risk after fashion risk.

© Getty She was a total It-girl on day three of the Cheltenham Festival as she arrived wearing a tailored denim trench coat with flares and a stunning shoulder bag as she chatted on her mobile phone and rocked clumpy black mascara – does it get any more 2000s rom-com?