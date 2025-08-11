Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's lace-up knee-high boots are the ultimate 'rebellious' accessory
Zara Phillips talks on phone in brown hat© Getty

I'm a style writer and I need Zara Tindall's 'rebellious' knee-high boots ASAP

Prince William's cousin rocked the killer footwear to a noughties event

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall is the queen of royal fashion when it comes to a day at the races, looking in her element as a former Olympic equestrian as she styles up a storm in A-line dresses and heels.

However, the daughter of Princess Anne also possessed a noughties wardrobe with an edgy flair, often appearing at events in the early 2000s in outfits she'd never wear now, and as HELLO!'s Lifestyle writer, I am obsessed – and there's one look I'll be taking style inspiration from this autumn.

Zara Phillips in shorts and Shane Warne at event © WireImage

In 2006, the niece of King Charles was seen at a BGC Partners fundraising event at Canary Wharf rocking a pair of dark brown leather boots that were knee-high in cut and featured a corset-like lace-up detail on the back.

Her daring heeled boots were paired with khaki rolled-up shorts and an apt GBC Charity Day top with the sleeves rolled up.

lace up brown boots© WireImage

A bronzed Zara also rocked a set of classic noughties accessories – a statement silver watch, small leather shoulder bag, and a pair of dramatic earrings.

I'm not alone in adoring Zara's lace-up boots (note to self, purchase brown leather boots for autumn 2025), but fashion stylist Oriona Robb is also on board.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's best racing fashion moments
Zara Phillips in shorts and knee high boots© WireImage

Experts adore Zara's noughties styling

"Zara's lace-up knee-high boots were the epitome of mid-2000s statement dressing. With a sleek leather finish, high stiletto heel, and corset-style lacing running the length of the leg, they commanded attention while elongating the silhouette," Oriona tells HELLO!.

"The sharply pointed toe gave them a polished, tailored edge. [Meanwhile,] their bold, almost theatrical design captured the confident, slightly rebellious energy of the decade, part power dressing, part playful provocation.

"Boots like these became an instant talking point and a go-to piece for making an entrance."

Zara Phillips walking in denim trench coat© Getty

2006: the year of Zara's rebellious fashion

2006 was quite the year for Zara sartorially, as she took fashion risk after fashion risk.

Zara Phillips talking on phone in hat and coat© Getty

She was a total It-girl on day three of the Cheltenham Festival as she arrived wearing a tailored denim trench coat with flares and a stunning shoulder bag as she chatted on her mobile phone and rocked clumpy black mascara – does it get any more 2000s rom-com?

Zara Phillips outside church in floral coat© Getty

Rounding off the year with a bang was Zara's loudest coat – ever. She arrived at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church wearing a bold floral number with knee-high boots and an embellished trilby – so nostalgic!

