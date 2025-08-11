I'm a style writer and I need Zara Tindall's 'rebellious' knee-high boots ASAP

Zara Tindall is the queen of royal fashion when it comes to a day at the races, looking in her element as a former Olympic equestrian as she styles up a storm in A-line dresses and heels.
However, the daughter of Princess Anne also possessed a noughties wardrobe with an edgy flair, often appearing at events in the early 2000s in outfits she'd never wear now, and as HELLO!'s Lifestyle writer, I am obsessed – and there's one look I'll be taking style inspiration from this autumn.
In 2006, the niece of King Charles was seen at a BGC Partners fundraising event at Canary Wharf rocking a pair of dark brown leather boots that were knee-high in cut and featured a corset-like lace-up detail on the back.
Her daring heeled boots were paired with khaki rolled-up shorts and an apt GBC Charity Day top with the sleeves rolled up.
A bronzed Zara also rocked a set of classic noughties accessories – a statement silver watch, small leather shoulder bag, and a pair of dramatic earrings.
I'm not alone in adoring Zara's lace-up boots (note to self, purchase brown leather boots for autumn 2025), but fashion stylist Oriona Robb is also on board.
You may also like
Experts adore Zara's noughties styling
"Zara's lace-up knee-high boots were the epitome of mid-2000s statement dressing. With a sleek leather finish, high stiletto heel, and corset-style lacing running the length of the leg, they commanded attention while elongating the silhouette," Oriona tells HELLO!.
"The sharply pointed toe gave them a polished, tailored edge. [Meanwhile,] their bold, almost theatrical design captured the confident, slightly rebellious energy of the decade, part power dressing, part playful provocation.
"Boots like these became an instant talking point and a go-to piece for making an entrance."
2006: the year of Zara's rebellious fashion
2006 was quite the year for Zara sartorially, as she took fashion risk after fashion risk.
She was a total It-girl on day three of the Cheltenham Festival as she arrived wearing a tailored denim trench coat with flares and a stunning shoulder bag as she chatted on her mobile phone and rocked clumpy black mascara – does it get any more 2000s rom-com?
Rounding off the year with a bang was Zara's loudest coat – ever. She arrived at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church wearing a bold floral number with knee-high boots and an embellished trilby – so nostalgic!
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage