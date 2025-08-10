Zara Tindall pictured on summer break in slim-fit jodhpurs and riding boots

After the holidays, Zara Tindall is back on the horse at The Hartpury International Horse Trials in Gloucester.

Zara, 44, is a talented equestrian and a decorated Olympian, as she won a silver medal during the Olympic Games in London in 2012.

During the trials, she dazzled on and off the horse. The royal looked chic in her equestrian ensemble, wearing white jodhpurs and a white shirt, with a blue jacket and black helmet to ride her beloved horse called Showtime.

Once the competition was over, Zara changed her outfit and slipped into a cosy padded navy gilet, a baseball cap, sunglasses and a light blue hooded sweatshirt that matched her daughter Mia, who was watching the event.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Mia and Zara enjoying some downtime together

Zara has three children with Mike Tindall: Mia, born in 2014, Lena, born in 2018, and Lucas, born in 2021.

Her husband is often present at the trials whenever she is competing, cheering her on and watching over the children, but this time only Mia accompanied the mum-of-three.

Mum and me time with daughter Mia

For the trials in Gloucester she participated in this weekend, she decided to bring daughter Mia with her for some special mother-daughter time.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Zara Tindall and her daughter Mia during the Hartpury Horse Trials

The girl seemed in her element and cheered for her mum while watching the trial and enjoying the day out.

During the event, HELLO! Spoke with an onlooker who said: "Mia clearly loves the horses and loves watching her mum compete. She was thrilled when her mum completed a clear round in the showjumping, and she jumped up with joy when her mum cleared the cross country course with ease."

They also added: "Mia was checking the times of the other riders and comparing them against her mum's time in the showjumping; she's clearly really invested in how well Zara was doing in the competition."

A family passion for horses

© Getty Princess Anne riding a horse in 1976

Zara is the most decorated equestrian in the royal family, but she’s not the only one. Her passion for horses came from her mother, Princess Anne, and her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess Royal was the first person in the British royal family to participate in the Olympic Games. She participated in the 1976 Olympics in the equestrian three-day event, but unfortunately, she didn’t bring home a medal.

Zara also has her father to thank for her inherited talent. Captain Mark Phillips, Princess Anne's first husband, competed and won a team gold medal at the 1972 Olympics and a team silver medal in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

The late Queen Elizabeth II might not have been an Olympian, but her love for horses was undeniable, as she was often spotted riding around Windsor well into her 90s.

She also adored the thrill of a good horse race, as confirmed by the many pictures of her smiling during the events she attended, especially when her horse won at Ascot or the Royal Windsor Horse Show.