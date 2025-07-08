Zara Tindall's lace-up heels are her most daring Wimbledon look

It's no secret that Zara Tindall is a keen sports fan, but a day at Wimbledon allows Zara to mix her personal interests with her passion for fashion.

In 2021, the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips headed out with her husband, Mike Tindall, for day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships wearing a pair of lace-up espadrilles, which the late Queen famously disliked.

Her navy heels, which tied around her ankles, were paired with a navy and white striped dress with a Mandarin collar, puffed sleeves, and cinched waist.

© Getty Zara wore lace-up espadrilles, a style the late Queen was not a fan of

She carried a leather navy handbag and popped on a pair of shades to shield herself from the July sun. Her blonde hair was styled in a super short straight bob, while her natural makeup look featured a smokey eye.

Princess Kate's Wimbledon Wardrobe © Getty Images It's Wimbledon and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne has delved into Princess Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe and offered some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week. ENTER KATE'S SW19 WARDROBE HERE

The outing comes after the royal attended the Royal Windsor Cup Polo Guards Polo Club at Porchester Hall in June. She sported a striped shirt dress by Ralph Lauren, a straw hat, and Tommy Hilfiger heels.

Zara Tindall's Wimbledon wardrobe

1 4 2019 © Getty The pair are a loved-up couple Zara wore stripes once again in 2019 as she packed on the PDA with her husband, Mike. Zara was spotted not in the Royal Box, but in the stands as she watched the action on Centre Court.

2 4 2022 © Getty Zara's Wimbledon whites were wonderful Zara appeared on day two in 2022 wearing her rather apt take on Wimbledon whites. The royal sported a crisp white shirt dress by Ralph Lauren with a tiered skirt and capped sleeves. The floaty number was paired with a quilted crossbody bag and gold hoops.

3 4 2023 © WireImage Zara looked super in stripes In 2023, it was all about vertical stripes for mum-of-three Zara. The pro equestrian styled another airy shirt dress with open-toe wedges. Though royal ladies usually wear nude nail polish or no nail polish at all, Zara rocked a vibrant blue pedicure and a grey manicure.

4 4 2024 © Getty Zara and Mary wore the same dress 24 hours apart Last year, Zara opted for a gorgeous floral look. Her ME + EM frock featured capped sleeves with a keyhole neckline, a tapered waist, and a floaty skirt. A white blazer was slung over her shoulders and she accessorised with a mint raffia clutch and white wedged sandals.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best Wimbledon fashion moments



