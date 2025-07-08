Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's lace-up heels are her most daring Wimbledon look
Subscribe
Zara Tindall's lace-up heels are her most daring Wimbledon look
Zara Tindall looking up in straw hat© Getty

Zara Tindall's lace-up heels are her most daring Wimbledon look

The Prince of Wales' cousin attended the tennis with her husband Mike Tindall

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's no secret that Zara Tindall is a keen sports fan, but a day at Wimbledon allows Zara to mix her personal interests with her passion for fashion. 

In 2021, the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips headed out with her husband, Mike Tindall, for day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships wearing a pair of lace-up espadrilles, which the late Queen famously disliked.

Her navy heels, which tied around her ankles, were paired with a navy and white striped dress with a Mandarin collar, puffed sleeves, and cinched waist.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall in striped dress© Getty
Zara wore lace-up espadrilles, a style the late Queen was not a fan of

She carried a leather navy handbag and popped on a pair of shades to shield herself from the July sun. Her blonde hair was styled in a super short straight bob, while her natural makeup look featured a smokey eye. 

Princess Kate's Wimbledon Wardrobe

Princess Kate wimbledon wardrobe© Getty Images

It's Wimbledon and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne has delved into Princess Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe and offered some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week.

The outing comes after the royal attended the Royal Windsor Cup Polo Guards Polo Club at Porchester Hall in June. She sported a striped shirt dress by Ralph Lauren, a straw hat, and Tommy Hilfiger heels.

Zara Tindall's Wimbledon wardrobe

14

2019

Zara with head on Mike Tindall's shoulder watch wimbledon© Getty
The pair are a loved-up couple

Zara wore stripes once again in 2019 as she packed on the PDA with her husband, Mike. Zara was spotted not in the Royal Box, but in the stands as she watched the action on Centre Court.

24

2022

Mike Tindall and Zara in white dress© Getty
Zara's Wimbledon whites were wonderful

Zara appeared on day two in 2022 wearing her rather apt take on Wimbledon whites. The royal sported a crisp white shirt dress by Ralph Lauren with a tiered skirt and capped sleeves. The floaty number was paired with a quilted crossbody bag and gold hoops.

34

2023

Zara Tindall Aspinal camera a bag© WireImage
Zara looked super in stripes

In 2023, it was all about vertical stripes for mum-of-three Zara. The pro equestrian styled another airy shirt dress with open-toe wedges. Though royal ladies usually wear nude nail polish or no nail polish at all, Zara rocked a vibrant blue pedicure and a grey manicure.

44

2024

Zara and mike tindall pose at wimbledon© Getty
Zara and Mary wore the same dress 24 hours apart

Last year, Zara opted for a gorgeous floral look. Her ME + EM frock featured capped sleeves with a keyhole neckline, a tapered waist, and a floaty skirt. A white blazer was slung over her shoulders and she accessorised with a mint raffia clutch and white wedged sandals.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best Wimbledon fashion moments


Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More