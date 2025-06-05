Zara Tindall could be a cowgirl in mom jeans and surprising shoes

Looking in her element, Zara Tindall was spotted alongside her horse Class Affair during the first horse inspection at the Defender Bramham Horse Trials on Thursday.

The daughter of the Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, 44, surprised onlookers as she switched up her style game, channelling country music energy in a pair of unexpected white cowgirl boots.

The square-toed heeled boots were teamed with a pair of mom jeans to add to her casual look. On her top half, the royal wore a khaki jacket done up, and swept her hair off her face. The finishing touch was a pair of round sunglasses.

Zara's jeans

The former Olympic equestrian has worn jeans on only a handful of public outings over the years. In 2015, she rocked on-trend white skinny jeans with a navy blouse and matching jackets on day one of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

More recently, Zara attended day two of the April Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse last April, swapping her white denim for a pair of black skinny jeans which tucked neatly into her heeled ankle boots.

The star of the show on this occasion was her khaki double-breasted suede trench coat by Fairfax and Favor. It paired nicely with her tortoiseshell shades and suede crossbody bag.

Zara's race day wardrobe

For a more formal race day aesthetic, Royal Ascot is the event when Zara pulls it out of the bag sartorially. In 2023, she formed half of an (immaculately dressed) power couple with her former rugby star husband, Mike Tindall, 46, on day one of Royal Ascot.

Her dress was a Laura Green London number featuring a figure-skimming silhouette and a pastel silk print designed in their atelier and printed by the Glasgow School of Art. It was accessorised with a boater-style hat and buckle-adorned heels.

In 2019, Zara was part of the royal style set at Ascot alongside the Princess of Wales. The royals' outfits coordinated beautifully with Zara sporting a blue-toned floral dress and hat while Kate sported an Elie Saab gown in the same blue hue and a near-identical Philip Treacy hat.

The Cheltenham Festival has also allowed Zara to transition her wardrobe into winter. Royal fans particularly loved her fitted grey suit and burgundy accessories from Style Wednesday of the event earlier this year.

