Mike Tindall's playful 5-word remark about wife Zara's boldest outfit he 'completely forgot'

Royal fans delight in seeing displays of affection between Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike and on Sunday, the royal's son-in-law put the playful side of his marriage on full display.

Former England rugby star Mike, 46, took to Instagram to share a photo of Zara with her cousin, Princess Eugenie, when the pair attended the Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in 2022.

Cheekily, Mike had superimposed a set of Starburst sweets in pink and orange beside the photo of Zara and Eugenie to match the colours of their bright dresses.

© Instagram Mike made a cheeky joke about Zara and Eugenie's outfits

"Completely forgot about this photo!!!", Mike joked.

Zara's outfit in detail

Despite Mike's sweet jesting about the outfits, Zara looked fabulous on her late grandmother's special day. The dress in question was a hot pink Laura Green number with a collared neckline, belted waist, and A-line skirt.

© Getty Images Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall arrive for the Lord Mayor's reception for the National Service of Thanksgiving

She accessorised with a matching Aspinal bag and pinned her hair up in a mock bob to allow for her glorious pink hat.

© Getty Princess Eugenie arrives for the Lord Mayor's reception for the National Service of Thanksgiving at The Guildhall

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie rocked a tangerine orange dress with a high neck and elbow-skimming sleeves. She dressed it up with a black hat, heels, and clutch.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Zara's recent looks

More recently, Zara has been spotted wearing a far more casual look as she and her husband jetted off to Australia and headed to a State of Origin event where they watched the NSW Blues against the QLD Maroons rugby match.

The royal sported a pair of barrel jeans with a cropped beige jacket and a QLD Maroons scarf to brave the Aussie summer.

Before this, she rocked smart-casual at Royal Windsor Cup Polo Guards Polo Club 2025 at Porchester Hall, donning a Ralph Lauren striped shirt dress with a straw boater and heeled block-heel sandals.

© Getty Zara Tindall attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup Final polo match

It was a look that royal fans could take style notes from, as Zara had seemed to do from a fellow royal prior to heading out.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, whose husband, Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece's grandfather is the cousin of Zara's grandfather Prince Philip, was seen wearing the exact Ralph Lauren number to a book signing four days earlier.

LISTEN: How the royals hosted Macron in style