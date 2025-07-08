Princess Kate is breathtaking in red Givenchy gown and favourite tiara

The Princess of Wales looked absolutely breathtaking on Tuesday evening as she joined the King, Queen, and Prince of Wales at the state banquet at Windsor Castle on night one of the French state visit.
Kate, 43, looked radiant in a dark red silk creponne Givenchy evening gown, created by her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, who is now the creative director of the French fashion fashion house.
Her gown featured a caped back detailing and a cinched waist with a pleated A-line style skirt.
She wore her favourite headpiece - the Lover's Knot tiara. The stunning diamond and pearl diadem was originally made for Queen Mary in 1913, and was gifted by the late Queen to her new daughter-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, when she married then Prince Charles in 1981.
The wife of Prince William also wore the late Queen's Greville Chandelier diamond earrings, and she carried a lily of the valley embroidered evening clutch.
Her hair was styled pinned back from her face in a sleek blowdry, while her makeup look featured a smoky eye, a flutter of mascara and light pink blush swept across her cheekbones.
Kate's tiara moments
The state banquet, which saw French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte enter the hallowed halls of Windsor Castle, was the first time Kate has been seen wearing a tiara since 2023.
The royal did not make any tiara appearances in 2024 as she quietly underwent her preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer. However, in November 2023, she attended the state banquet at Buckingham Palace as King Charles hosted Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.
Kate was a regal beauty in a white Jenny Packham gown with a structured cape adorned with flowers crafted from small gold beads. She also wore full-length Paula Rowan opera gloves and carried a satin clutch as she stunned in the Strathmore Rose tiara.
The year before, the royal had attended a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace. She donned a red, embellished Jenny Packham gown with long sleeves and the Lotus Flower Tiara.
The Lotus Flower Tiara, also known as the Queen Mother's Papyrus Tiara, dates back to the 1920s, as it was a wedding gift to The Queen Mother from her husband, King George VI.
Kate's ballerina look
Earlier on Tuesday, Kate was seen alongside the King, Queen, and William as they welcomed the Macrons to Windsor.
Greeting the couple at RAF Northolt before arriving at the royal property, Kate wore Dior for the first time to honour their French guests.
Kate's structured Christian Dior jacket is the '30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar' jacket from the 2024 Collection, and it was paired with a net skirt and suede heels. She also wore a Jess Collett hat, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales' earrings, and a pearl necklace from the collection of the late Queen.