Meghan Markle is radiant in fitted bridal white look
The Duchess of Sussex visited the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja alongside Prince Harry 

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Updated: 3 minutes ago
Meghan Markle is making a loud statement - that she is going to pull only the best pieces from her wardrobe for her three-day visit to Nigeria

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, arrived at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja alongside her husband Prince Harry for her second engagement of the day, looking so radiant in a fitted white suit that wouldn't have been out of place at a civil wedding ceremony. 

Meghan Markle wearing white suit at defence headquarters in Nigeria© Alamy
Meghan Markle changed into a white suit to visit the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria

Her perfectly tailored two-piece featured a single-breasted blazer and fitted trousers, worn buttoned over a white vest top. Prince Harry, meanwhile, looked seriously suave in a dark green suit as they met the Chief of Defence Staff.

Did you notice the couple's symbolic choice of attire? Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to point out that Meghan and Harry's matching suits represented the white and green shades of the Nigerian flag.

Amplifying the mother-of-two's look was a series of accessories, including a statement gold necklace adorning her neck.

Meghan's hair and makeup were as immaculate as ever. The Duchess wore her dark tresses in loose curls with the face-framing sections pinned behind her ears.

Harry and Meghan visit army wives at the Defence headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria© Alamy
Meanwhile, her beauty-enhancing makeup look featured a rosy blusher with a glowing complexion and a nude lip colour. 

Later this afternoon, Harry is set to visit injured service members at the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna State to support wounded soldiers in their medical recovery efforts.

Meghan's tour-drobe thus far

The Duchess kicked off the trip with a strong look. Prince Harry and his wife paid a visit to a local school - Lightway Academy in Abuja. 

rince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)© Getty
Meghan wore a blush maxi dress

She looked prim and poised in a floaty backless dress in a blush hue which had a halterneck and a nipped-in waistline. Her floor-grazing look was teamed with statement gold earrings and a matching choker-style necklace. 

Meghan Markle waving in backless dress© Alamy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited children at the Lights Academy in Abuja

Her hair was styled in a fairy-tale-style cascading braid with a middle part and wavy face-framing strands. 

Harry and Meghan fly to Nigeria

The royal couple has flown to the African nation having been invited by invited over by the chief of defence staff, who met Prince Harry in Germany last September at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf

Meghan Markle standing with Prince Harry© Getty
Meghan and Harry in Dusseldorf last year

This will be their first visit to Nigeria as a couple, though Meghan spent a lot of time bonding with the Nigerian team during last year's Invictus Games.

Meghan talking to students© Alamy
Meghan looked chic in a tonal ensemble

Thus far the pair have been able to enjoy singing and dancing with a kindergarten class at the Lightway Academy where Meghan revealed that her two-year daughter Lilibet loves doing the same.

Meghan's recent looks

The Duchess has proved her sartorial prowess when it comes to nailing spring daytime chic. When she the 'Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen' panel during the SXSW conference in March, Meghan wowed in a loose pinstripe cream shirt and matching maxi skirt from Guiliva Heritage. 

Meghan smiling© Getty
Meghan beamed in a Giuliva Heritage outfit

DISCOVER: Prince Archie at 5: his luxury life in Montecito, charity visits with mum Meghan, and starting school 

She was also spotted at La Barbecue restaurant in Austin wearing a chic fitted double denim look with a cream blazer by Heidi Merrick and Chanel ballet flats.

