Meghan Markle oozes style in figure-flattering fitted double denim look

The Duchess of Sussex looked so stylish as she enjoyed a relaxed dinner in Texas on Friday.

Meghan Markle, 42, was spotted at La Barbecue restaurant in Austin, Texas where she looked so chic in a pair of mid-wash mom jeans with a coordinating denim shirt with an open-neck collar.

Over the top, the Duchess popped on the 'Zelda Silk & Hemp Blazer' by Heidi Merrick, an ivory single-breasted number that dressed up her denim ensemble.

Another more formal touch was her 'Goatskin and Grosgrain Slingbacks' from Chanel which were beige in the main with black-capped toes. To accessorise Meghan's smart-casual look, she added an array of expensive jewels.

The dainty 'Gold Tank Française Watch' from Cartier sat on her wrist alongside the 'Love Yellow Gold Bracelet' from the same brand and the 'Diamond Hex Tennis Bracelet' from Ariel Gordon.

Meghan also wore the 'Baby Reverse Water Drop Natural or Lab Created Diamond Tennis Necklace' that is worth over $15,000 and she hung the ‘Santa Barbara’ Heidi Merrick sunglasses from her denim shirt for a relaxed look.

As always, the former Suits star's hair looked effortless in loose waves and her makeup was kept natural with fluttery eyelashes. Prince Harry matched her relaxed aesthetic in a navy long-sleeved top with the sleeves rolled up and navy belted trousers.

Meghan and Harry were in Texas as the former actress spoke on the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival alongside Errin Haines, Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen.

The Duchess looked so chic in the 'Husband Shirt' from Guiliva Heritage which was an ivory silk number with a fine pinstripe that had an open-collar neck. She styled the shirt with the matching floaty floor-grazing skirt, the 'Lena' style from the same brand.

Peeking out from beneath the skirt were the 'Roman Stud Flat' mules from Valentino that featured a a pointed-toe and gold hardware. Accessorising her look was a pair of gold knotted hoop earrings from Bottega Veneta.

Her hair was once again worn in loose waves and she wore a soft brown eyeshadow look with a complementary pink-hued nude lip.

The panelists spoke about online hate with the Duchess opening up about her own experiences. Meghan shared: "The bulk of the bullying and abuse I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant or with a newborn," she said. "And you just think about that and you really have to wrap your head around why people would be so hateful."

Reflecting on what has got her through, Meghan paid tribute to her doting husband. "My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and our family and that I don't take for granted," she said. "That is a real blessing. But a lot of people don't have that same level of support."

"So I think for us it's just trying to put the same level of safeguards in so that women and moms especially can not feel like they're even more vulnerable when they go online. That they can somehow feel that they are going to a safer place," Meghan concluded, sending a cheeky wink into the audience.