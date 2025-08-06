Meghan Markle rocks 'youthful' £4k Valentino birthday dress with shortest hem

The Duchess of Sussex headed out to Funke in Beverly Hills on Tuesday to mark her 44th birthday – and re-wore one of her most daring designer looks.

Meghan Markle was seen blowing out the candles on her beautiful flower-adorned birthday cake as, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, she sported a Valentino shift dress.

Meghan's £4,000 designer mini featured a crew neckline and capped sleeves and was adorned with intricate diamante flowers on the hemline and across the shoulders. On this occasion, she wore her brunette tresses down and straight.

© WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak on stage at Global Citizen Live: New York

However, she previously rocked it with a boho ponytail and black heels when she joined Prince Harry at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York in 2021. Despite the mother-of-two's dress being three years old, its appeal endures for the fashion set.

"Meghan's birthday look exudes her classic style of effortless California chic," fashion stylist Angela Kyte tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images for Global Citizen Meghan wore this Valentino dress on her birthday

"Her choice of an ivory-white Valentino mini shift dress for her birthday gives impact and elegance whilst not straying into 'try hard' territory. The clean, structured silhouette nods to 1960s mod aesthetics, yet it still feels contemporary and is proof that minimalism and embellishment can live in harmony."

When Meghan wore the dress to the Global Citizen Live concert, Angela says the silk-floral appliqués and subtle sequins lent dimension and an understated glamour to the look, without overshadowing the message-focused nature of the event.

© Getty Harry and Meghan were seen with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at Global Citizen Live

"The round neckline and short sleeves give a crisp framing to the dress, while the shorter hem feels youthful and relaxed, perfect for celebrating the duchess' 44th birthday," she adds of Meghan's choice to recycle the dress.

© Getty Images for Global Citizen Meghan's Valentino dress featured dainty flowers

"In typical Meghan style, she's paired it with her dark hair down and loose, and she’s channeling a look that's modern, effortless, and authentically Meghan. It fits beautifully with her signature aesthetic, which has always been about refined simplicity with personal resonance."

Meghan's mini dresses

Though catching Meghan in a shorter hem has become a rarity since she wed Prince Harry in 2018, her pre-royal days were awash with mini dress outings.

© Getty Meghan attended the UK Premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in Alexander McQueen

Way before she met her prince, the former Suits actress headed to London in 2013 for the UK Premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Here, she rocked gladiator heels and gave an embellished neckline its first spin courtesy of this Alexander McQueen number.

© WireImage Meghan rocked a metallic mini dress in 2015

She also gave metallics and a plunging neckline a go in 2015 when she attended the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios wearing Misha Nonoo.