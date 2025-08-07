Meghan Markle relives her waitressing days in angelic outfit

The Duchess of Sussex demonstrated her muscle memory on Thursday as she smiled away, effortlessly holding a tray with a bottle of wine and two glasses, just as she would have in her waitressing era back in Chicago.

Meghan Markle was posing outside with the tray, to promote the second drop of her As Ever rosé wine.

© As Ever Meghan's wine was a sell-out first time around

The 44-year-old was wearing a white high-necked blouse with balloon sleeves and neutral bottoms as she kept her cool for the shoot. Her raven locks were gently tousled and looked gorgeous as the light breeze hit at the perfect time.

While the mother-of-two may look like a natural delivering drinks, it turns out it wasn't a vocation for her as her cocktail waitressing days were short-lived.

During episode seven of With Love, Meghan, the royal recounted the time she was moved from coat check girl to cocktail waitress only to mess up. After mishearing someone's drink order and causing a mix-up, she swifty returned to coat duty. Luckily now she's found her forte, showcasing her immaculate hosting skills on her own show and with her own lifestyle brand.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan confessed that her waitressing didn't last long

As well as the vino, Meghan is selling jams, honeys and sprinkles in the shape of flowers.

According to some reports, the Duchess has also planned to release a Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine in the future – so watch this space!

© As Ever Meghan has an apricot spread on sale too

A special date

The rosé originally launched on 1 July, retailing for £20 a bottle, and sold out within an hour. The As Ever Napa Valley Rosé 2023 launch coincided with what would have been Princess Diana's 64th birthday.

According to Edward Coram-James, CEO of Go Up, who exclusively spoke to HELLO!, the decision to launch the wine on Diana's birthday was likely a strategic one.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Meghan's wine launched on Diana's birthday date

"The symbolism is layered. Launching As Ever's new rosé on Diana's birthday feels too much of a coincidence, in my opinion. Diana is still an almost universally revered figure, and associating a launch with her on her birthday immediately adds emotional weight and historical resonance," Edward said.

2025 has been quite the year for Meghan, who not only launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, but also dropped her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan recently celebrated her 44th birthday at Funke restaurant in Los Angeles. She posted a snap of herself blowing the candles out on a beautiful cake topped with yellow flowers.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special," Meghan wrote in the caption.

"To those of you I don't know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it."

Here's to another year of fabulousness, we say.