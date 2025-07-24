Meghan Markle's 'protocol-breaking' moment at public event

The Duchess of Sussex, along with her husband Prince Harry, has rewritten the royal rule book in recent years, having stepped down from public duties and moved back to the US.

But in 2019, Meghan pushed the boundaries of protocol at Wimbledon as she sported a rebellious accessory. Wimbledon states that, "Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them."

© Getty Meghan at Wimbledon with her friends Genevieve and Lindsay in 2019 However, the former Suits actress, now 43, wore a white straw hat as she sat courtside to support her close friend, Serena Williams. Despite her status as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan did not sit in the prestigious Royal Box on this day, choosing to instead sit in the members' section of Court 1 alongside two of her close friends from the US, Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis.

© AFP via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex donned jeans and a hat While some have said Meghan wouldn't have been permitted to sit in the Royal Box due to her decision to wear skinny jeans to the tennis tournament, others have highlighted that it is likely Prince Harry's wife never intended to sit in the Royal Box on this day.

© WireImage Kate wore a hat this year Meghan isn't the only one to rebel against Wimbledon's hat rules. Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales attended the final day of Wimbledon and chose to wear the wide-brimmed 'Saffron' hat by L.K.Bennett as she sat front row of the Royal Box.

© Getty Images Princes Kate looked incredible in yellow at Wimbledon - but check out her rule-breaking hat In 2022, while attending the Women's Singles Final, Kate wore the same floppy sun hat in the Royal Box as she accessorised her canary yellow Roksanda dress.

Meghan's pared-back looks © FilmMagic Meghan's style has undergone a noticeable shift Though Meghan's Wimbledon hat was a fashion moment that failed to align with protocol, her outfits for the iconic tennis tournament are among her most fashionable. Since then, Meghan's move back to the US has signalled a shift in her style from looks that were traditional and formal to more relaxed looks in touch with her Californian lifestyle.

View post on Instagram Meghan has also reintroduced bodycon dresses into her wardrobe since reshaping her life stateside. Linen, a casual fabric often associated with beachy looks, made a comeback and in a pink hue last December as she attended her close friend and Soho House's Chief Membership Officer, Samantha Stone's, baby shower. The mother-of-two rocked the 'Alice' dress from Posse, which featured a square neckline and straight cut. The soft pink hue, which Meghan rarely wears, is, according to a colour expert, indicative of the wearer's caring side.

© Getty Meghan rarely wears soft pink "Wearing soft pink makes one come across as caring, nurturing, warm, and supportive," Marina Thomas, image consultant at Mantis told HELLO! previously. "Baby pink represents nurture, compassion, empathetic love and self-care. However, it can also symbolise fragility, neediness and weakness," she said. "Experiments have found pink to be a tranquilising colour that saps your energy and reduces aggression."

Meghan's high-low look © Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during her participation in the Afro Women and Power Forum Meanwhile, last summer, she subtly weaved baby pink into her look during an appearance at the Municipal Theater of Cali during a trip around Colombia with Harry. Meghan showed her appreciation of a structured shirt as she made an appearance on stage. The With Love, Meghan star blended high-end and high-street as she teamed a Mango sleeveless shirt with the Silvia Tcherassi 'Blair Sequined Floral Midi Skirt' and the candy pink 'BB Classic Suede Stiletto Pumps' by Manolo Blahnik.