Princess Kate's 'striking' spin on pregnancy dressing - in a mini dress

The Princess of Wales rarely wears a mini dress, but her 2013 pregnancy wardrobe was an exception to the rule.

In June of that year, while pregnant with her first child, Prince George, the wife of Prince William was seen at Princess Cruises' ship naming ceremony at the Ocean Terminal in Southampton.

She rocked a dalmatian print number from Hobbs, featuring a high crew neckline, long sleeves, and an above-the-knee hemline. It was styled with a pair of platformed close-toe black heels and a small cream leather bag.

© UK Press via Getty Images Does Princess Kate wear animal print often? Though animal print isn't a mainstay in the royal's wardrobe, celebrity fashion stylist Angela Kyte says she styles it to perfection here. "Kate has long been synonymous with polished, occasion-perfect dressing, and this striking animal print look shows her flair for balancing tradition with a touch of boldness," the fashion expert explains.

© WireImage "The clean monochrome palette keeps the overall effect refined, while the lively spots bring in a playful, contemporary edge. Completed with a sleek hat and minimal accessories, it’s an ensemble that feels poised and regal, yet refreshingly modern."



© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Kate's complementary accessory Adding to Kate's eye-catching animal print look was an exaggerated black hat atop her lovely half-updo. Victoria Carson, founder of Victoria Charles Headpieces, tells us this choice in millinery is done with effortless grace. "The neat black percher hat, finished with soft loops, offers just the right touch of polish to balance the lively animal print," she says. "It doesn’t compete for attention - instead, it frames her face and adds a refined punctuation mark to the look. It’s the kind of headpiece that whispers elegance while letting the outfit's personality shine through."

© Getty Kate's pregnancy mini dresses Kate made coat dresses in a mini cut, a staple of her pregnancy wardrobe in 2013. In May, she rocked yellow, a colour she rarely wears, as she attended a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty The Emilia Wickstead coat dress featured a textured print and was paired with a Jane Corbett hat and patent Russell and Bromley heels.

