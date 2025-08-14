Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The one bag Princess Kate almost never carries – and why
The one bag Princess Kate almost never carries – and why

The one bag Princess Kate almost never carries – and why

The Princess of Wales never wears this one style of bag, as it doesn't fit with her image

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 21: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a ceremonial welcome, at Horse Guards Parade, for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea on day 1 of their state visit on November 21, 2023 in London, England. King Charles is hosting Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on a state visit from November 21-23. It is the second incoming state visit hosted by the King during his reign.(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Kate is not only a royal style icon but a modern muse of sophisticated British fashion, representing an elegance that feels classic yet never dated.

From her beautiful polka dot dresses to her more casual off-duty looks, I think her wardrobe is to die for, and her accessories are some of her most fantastic pieces.

Princess Kate wore her Mulberry Small Amberley Satchel during a visit to Liverpool© Karwai Tang
Princess Kate has an extensive bag collection

Though she's no stranger to a showstopper hat, it's the Princess of Wales' bags that have always caught my attention.

Princess Kate has her classy clutch bags and trendy top handles – but there's one type of bag that we rarely see her wear. Have you spotted which one?

Princess Kate very rarely wears crossbody bags

The Princess of Wales seems to only occasionally step out with a crossbody bag, possibly for a variety of reasons, and when she does she typically holds them by the handle.

Katie Daly, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer and eagle-eyed royal style watcher, says: "Learning from Queen Elizabeth, Kate always favours a top handle or clutch over a crossbody bag.

"These smaller bags with short straps add a touch of glamour to any outfit and keep it looking fresh and modern. Meanwhile, a crossbody bag can drag a look down, while a compact style keeps the outfit looking structured and never overdone."

kate chanel
Princess Kate's quilted Chanel bag was perfection

She adds: "I am particularly a fan of her boxier bags, like the quilted Chanel she carried in Boston in 2022 – sublime!"

Certainly, I agree that a crossbody bag might look incongruous in one of Princess Kate's traditionally elegant fits, but I also think that there's a practical reasoning behind her preference for compact bags.

Even something as simple as the risk of a crossbody bag slipping down her shoulder when she goes to shake someone's hand is enough reason to leave the style behind!

Take a look at some of our favourite bags from her collection here…

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England, wearing a red dress© WireImage

Her rare Hermès Rio

The Princess of Wales doesn't step out with a Hermès piece very often, but her 'Rio' envelope clutch bag is an especially rare one.

Princess Kate brought it out at Royal Ascot in 2023, alongside a flowing red dress by Alexander McQueen, completing her clean, luxurious ensemble.

Dating back to the 1990s, the 'Rio' is actually a discontinued piece and has become notoriously hard to get a hold of.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is making a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate's many Mulberry bags

The Princess of Wales regularly turns to Mulberry for her bags. As a fan of her smaller, boxier bags, I have to admit I loved her small 'Bayswater' clutch from the brand.

kate middleton mulberry bag

Another Mulberry look

Her Mulberry 'Amberley' bag, which she brought to Wimbledon in 2021, is also another subtle and undeniably chic piece.

princess kate arriving at wimbledon with AELTC chair debbie jevans© Getty Images

Wowing at Wimbledon

This year, she brought out yet another bag at Wimbledon that stole the show: her 'Neeson Small Square Tote' from contemporary designer Anya Hindmarch.

Slouchy but sleek, it's a brilliant tote with a gorgeous woven leather detail that makes it truly stand out from Princess Kate's more subtle bags.

