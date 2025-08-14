The one bag Princess Kate almost never carries – and why

Princess Kate is not only a royal style icon but a modern muse of sophisticated British fashion, representing an elegance that feels classic yet never dated.

From her beautiful polka dot dresses to her more casual off-duty looks, I think her wardrobe is to die for, and her accessories are some of her most fantastic pieces.

© Karwai Tang Princess Kate has an extensive bag collection

Though she's no stranger to a showstopper hat, it's the Princess of Wales' bags that have always caught my attention.

Princess Kate has her classy clutch bags and trendy top handles – but there's one type of bag that we rarely see her wear. Have you spotted which one?

Princess Kate very rarely wears crossbody bags

The Princess of Wales seems to only occasionally step out with a crossbody bag, possibly for a variety of reasons, and when she does she typically holds them by the handle.

Katie Daly, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer and eagle-eyed royal style watcher, says: "Learning from Queen Elizabeth, Kate always favours a top handle or clutch over a crossbody bag.

"These smaller bags with short straps add a touch of glamour to any outfit and keep it looking fresh and modern. Meanwhile, a crossbody bag can drag a look down, while a compact style keeps the outfit looking structured and never overdone."

Princess Kate's quilted Chanel bag was perfection

She adds: "I am particularly a fan of her boxier bags, like the quilted Chanel she carried in Boston in 2022 – sublime!"

Certainly, I agree that a crossbody bag might look incongruous in one of Princess Kate's traditionally elegant fits, but I also think that there's a practical reasoning behind her preference for compact bags.

Even something as simple as the risk of a crossbody bag slipping down her shoulder when she goes to shake someone's hand is enough reason to leave the style behind!

Take a look at some of our favourite bags from her collection here…

© WireImage Her rare Hermès Rio The Princess of Wales doesn't step out with a Hermès piece very often, but her 'Rio' envelope clutch bag is an especially rare one. Princess Kate brought it out at Royal Ascot in 2023, alongside a flowing red dress by Alexander McQueen, completing her clean, luxurious ensemble. Dating back to the 1990s, the 'Rio' is actually a discontinued piece and has become notoriously hard to get a hold of.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate's many Mulberry bags The Princess of Wales regularly turns to Mulberry for her bags. As a fan of her smaller, boxier bags, I have to admit I loved her small 'Bayswater' clutch from the brand.

Another Mulberry look Her Mulberry 'Amberley' bag, which she brought to Wimbledon in 2021, is also another subtle and undeniably chic piece.